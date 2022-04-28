ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Oxford to check on Herbie Kane and Mark Sykes

Oxford will check on midfielders Herbie Kane and Mark Sykes as they prepare to finish their League One campaign by hosting Doncaster on Saturday.

Kane came off at half-time in the 2-1 loss at Rotherham last weekend due to a thigh problem, and Sykes then followed in the second half because of a hamstring issue.

Sam Baldock is closing in on full fitness after a knee injury but James Henry, Alex Gorrin and Jamie Hanson are sidelined.

The Rotherham game left Karl Robinson’s eighth-placed U’s unable to make the play-offs.

Doncaster, who are all but relegated, have been monitoring Mipo Odubeko ahead of Saturday’s contest.

The forward, having scored in each of the previous two matches, missed Saturday’s 2-0 win over Burton due to illness.

Tommy Rowe remains unavailable, with the midfielder set to undergo hernia surgery.

Gary McSheffrey’s second-bottom Rovers are three points adrift of safety with a goal difference 27 worse than 20th-placed Fleetwood.

