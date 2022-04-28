ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk, TX

Rusk man allegedly confesses to murder of found body

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KLTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk man is accused of murder after allegedly confessing to killing a 70-year-old man. According to a report by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office,...

www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of dragging wife from car

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his wife late last month. Jose Felix Portillo, 34, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.  According to an affidavit, around 1:00 a.m. on March 31, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 4300 […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Cherokee County, TX
City
Rusk, TX
Cherokee County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Rusk, TX
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Kltv#Peoples
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico

PECOS – Mexican authorities have arrested one of Texas' Top Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders. Braulio Davila-Luna has been arrested by Mexican authorities after information from a tipster was given. Davila-Luna was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety at the point of entry in Del Rio, Texas. He was then extradited to the Pecos County Jail. Davila-Luna was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and was listed on the Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Sex Offenders list in March.
DEL RIO, TX
WJTV 12

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy