Tennis

Klopp extends Reds stay, Stokes named Test skipper – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Sport

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 28.

Soccer

Jurgen Klopp extended his Anfield stay.

Rio Ferdinand enjoyed ‘Karrrrrrim’ Benzema’s Champions League masterclass.

[xdelx]

Tongue-in-cheek from Gary Neville?

Walkies with Gary Lineker.

Another big win for Liverpool.

But still with work to do.

Liam Cooper was ready to go Down Under with Leeds.

Cricket

Ben Stokes was named England’s new Test captain.

A different kind of ‘pitch’ for Masters champ Scottie Scheffler.

Snooker

Judd Trump was ready to battle with snooker’s ‘Class of 92’.

Yan Bingtao reflected on his Crucible challenge.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was on his bike.

As was DC.

Lando Norris was back to work.

What a win for Niki Lauda.

McLaren look back at a 1-2 finish.

Tennis

Roger Federer helped out.

[xdelx]

American football

It was draft day in Las Vegas.

Scotland’s David Ojabo had some special visitors.

Shooting

Second in Italy for Amber Hill.

newschain

No new injuries for Newcastle ahead of meeting with title hopefuls Liverpool

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has no fresh selection problems ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with title-chasing Liverpool. England full-back Kieran Trippier is back in training after recovering from a fractured metatarsal, but the game will come too soon for him, while striker Callum Wilson is not as far advanced as he works his way back from Achilles and calf injuries.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Report calls for primary school exclusions to be banned by 2026

Exclusions from primary school should be banned by 2026, a new report has said. The report, from former children’s commissioner Anne Longfield, also argues schools should not be able to receive a “good” or “outstanding” grade from Ofsted without hitting new targets on including vulnerable pupils.
EDUCATION
BBC

Transfer rumours: Rashford, Rooney, Dybala, Osimhen, Tchouameni, Reguilon

Arsenal have registered their interest in signing Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 24. (Football Insider) Derby manager Wayne Rooney is Burnley's top choice to replace former boss Sean Dyche. (Sun) Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 28. (Corriere...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League predictions: Jones Knows is backing Manchester City to hand title advantage to Liverpool by drawing at Leeds

Our tipster Jones Knows unleashes his tips, analysis and predictions on the weekend Premier League action and is backing Leeds to create a title twist vs Man City. Many Liverpool fans think this might just be THE game where Jurgen Klopp's boys hand the title initiative firmly to Manchester City. And it's easy to see why. Since the turn of the year, only Liverpool have taken more Premier League points than the resurgent Toon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Liverpool manager Klopp hails 'world class' Mane

April 28 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hailed Sadio Mane's versatility after the Senegal forward scored to help his side secure a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday. Mane, again playing in a more central role like he did in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Newcastle v Liverpool: match preview

If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Jurgen Klopp extends Liverpool contract through 2026

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a contract extension with the Premier League club until 2026. If he sees out his latest deal, Jurgen Klopp will have been at Liverpool for more than a decade after joining in October 2015. “Like any healthy relationship, it always has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Send Government back to school to learn leadership, says heads’ leader

The leader of a headteachers’ union will tell members that it is a “pity” the Government cannot be sent back to school to learn about leadership. Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT, will say at the union’s annual conference in Telford on Friday that “an absolute failure of political leadership” is making education harder for heads, teachers and pupils.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

PA Sport Trivia 30/04/22

Ian Healy (cricket) – Former Australia wicketkeeper, born 1964. Jamie Staff (cycling) – British three-time world champion who also won Olympic Team Pursuit gold in 2008, born 1973. John O’Shea (soccer) – Former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United defender, born 1981. Ali Williams (rugby union)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Strike and engineering work to cause bank holiday rail chaos

Rail passengers embarking on a bank holiday getaway face disruption due to strike action and engineering projects. TransPennine Express (TPE), which operates across northern England and into Scotland, urged passengers not to travel on Saturday or Sunday due to a walkout by conductors who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union.
TRAFFIC
newschain

UN seeks Mariupol evacuation deal as Russian forces slowly advance

Ukraine’s forces have fought village-by-village to hold back a Russian advance through the country’s east, while the United Nations works to broker a civilian evacuation from the last Ukrainian stronghold in the port city of Mariupol. An estimated 100,000 civilians remain in the city, and up to 1,000...
WORLD
