Train blocking railroad crossing in Guilderland

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A train is blocking a railroad crossing in Guilderland. The Guilderland Police Department said the railroad crossing at Stone Road is blocked because the train has mechanical issues.

Train blocking Stone Road railroad crossing in Guilderland

Police said the crossing will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

