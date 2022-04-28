ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Train blocking railroad crossing in Guilderland

By Sara Rizzo
 2 days ago

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A train is blocking a railroad crossing in Guilderland. The Guilderland Police Department said the railroad crossing at Stone Road is blocked because the train has mechanical issues.

Police said the crossing will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

