ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks finish off their home schedule with a win

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4Gf1_0fN6JWVv00

CHICAGO – Things have been so difficult on the ice for the group that even success has escaped them at the United Center.

Despite their recent downturn, the Blackhawks had maintained a home record at or over .500 starting with the 2007-2008 season. But that changed this season, as the team finished under .500 at home for the first time in 15 years.

But at least the team was able to give their fans something to feel good about as their home schedule came to a finish this week.

After picking up a 3-1 win over the Flyers on Monday, the Blackhawks got a shootout triumph over the Golden Knights Wednesday night at the United Center. The 4-3 victory knocked Vegas out of the playoffs for the first time since they started play in the 2017-2018 season and brought some positive vibes for home fans after a very rough season.

Even with the wins, the Blackhawks still finished well under .500 with a 14-21-6 record in games played at home this season. The last time that happened was the 2006-2007 season when they finished 17-20-4.

Both teams traded goals over the first two periods with Taylor Raddysh getting a pair of scores in the first period then Seth Jones giving the Blackhawks a 3-2 lead. Max Pacioretty evened the game for the Golden Knights early in the second period and it remained that way through the third period and overtime.

Once in the shootout, neither team was able to score until the seventh frame, when Tyler Johnson finally broke through. Kevin Lankinen then completed his shootout shutout by stopping Michael Amadio to give the Blackhawks a victory.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Mark Carman talks Bulls on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – Not all hope is lost, but to say things are not looking good for the Bulls would be a bit of an understatement. They’re trailing the defending NBA champions 3-1 in their best-of-seven series and are facing the Bucks on their home floor Wednesday night in Game 5. On top of that, the […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
WGN News

2 women found shot to death inside Gary home

GARY, Ind. — Two women were found shot to death inside a residence in Gary early Saturday morning, officials said. According to police, officers responded to a call of a woman shot inside a residence in the 4000 block of Polk Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday where an adult woman with a gunshot wound […]
GARY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Raddysh
Person
Max Pacioretty
Person
Kevin Lankinen
WGN News

30-year-old woman wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old woman was seriously wounded in a shooting in West Englewood early Thursday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was with a friend in the 6300 block of South Laflin Street shortly after 6:10 a.m. when an unknown man approached on foot and opened fire. The woman was struck to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chauvin appeals murder conviction for killing George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is appealing his conviction for murder in the killing of George Floyd, arguing that jurors were intimidated by the protests that followed and prejudiced by heavy pretrial publicity. Chauvin asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals in a court filing Monday to reverse his conviction, reverse and remand for a […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers
Yardbarker

Wild beat Avs, clinch home-ice advantage for series with Blues

The Minnesota Wild clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, earning a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche. The Wild entered the night locked into a first-round matchup with the St. Louis Blues but home ice for the best-of-seven series was up for grabs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
DENVER, CO
WGN News

High school student struck, killed by Amtrak train on NW Side

CHICAGO — A high school student was struck and killed by an Amtrak train on the city’s Northwest Side Thursday morning, according to officials. Officials said an Amtrak Hiawatha train struck the student at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning close to the Healy stop near the intersection of Fullerton Avenue and Pulaski Road. Fire officials […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy