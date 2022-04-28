ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Shooting victim 'fell victim to what he was trying to stop'

By Joey Horta
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago
We are learning new details about one of the victims of a shooting over the weekend in Waco.

Nick Salazar is in the hospital with major injuries, according to his friend Chris Riggins.

"It is life-changing for the family," Riggins told 25 News.

Waco police say the shooting happened near a food truck at La Salle Avenue and 15th Street on Sunday morning when a fight broke out.

Riggins said Salazar is currently paralyzed from the chest down.

Riggins was there when Salazar got shot while trying to break up a fight.

Salazar is the owner of Nick's Foam-N-Go mobile car wash in Waco.

25 News interviewed him back in February of 2021 when his business was seeing a rise in demand during the pandemic and looking forward to the future.

Now he is fighting to get his life back.

"It is horrible that it happened, especially to an individual that's trying to change the community," Riggins said. "I know he had a 'stop the gun violence' event he wanted to put on here shortly, and now he fell victim to what he was trying to stop, so it's horrible."

Salazar is part of the growing low rider community in Waco.

His friends are organizing a low rider parade of sorts.

They are going to drive by the hospital in their classic cars Thursday night at seven.

They hope it will help boost his spirits.

A second man was also shot near the food truck on Sunday.

There is no word on his condition.

At last check, police did not have a suspect.

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

