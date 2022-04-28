Community College System of NH’s ApprenticeshipNH Program and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center launch healthcare pre-apprenticeship program for high school students

BOSTON (CBS) – A West Roxbury dad is defeated. Just so tired of the headaches and the hounding – trying to get his special needs sons safely to school. “It doesn’t matter who you call. Nothing gets done. No one cares,” Barry Wiener said. “All I want – what most normal people want – the best for their children.” Barry isn’t even asking for the best ride – but a ride. A wheelchair bus that shows up on time to bring Andy and Dan to and from Perkins School for the Blind. “I’m dragging my kids out of bed at 5:40 in the...

