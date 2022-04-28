ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, NH

Community College System of NH’s ApprenticeshipNH Program and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center launch healthcare pre-apprenticeship program for high school students

By Press Release
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester and Lebanon, N.H. (April 28, 2022) – ApprenticeshipNH, a workforce program of the Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH), River Valley Community College (RVCC) in Claremont, New Hampshire and Dartmouth Health’s Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC), New Hampshire’s only academic medical center, have partnered to create an innovative pre-apprenticeship...

