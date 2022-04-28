Several days of scattered rain

Generally mild weather tonight with temperatures slowly falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s by morning. There is a chance for a few hit-or-miss showers and storms during the night, as well. However, many areas will still not pick up on the rainfall tonight. We’re keeping a close eye...
Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend. Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday, nearly 60%...
AN extreme blizzard has buried seven horses in almost three feet of snow - and more wild weather is set to hit parts of the US this Easter. A stalled weather front is set to bring thunderstorms to parts of Louisiana and Georgia while temperatures could plunge to a bitter 26F in North Dakota.
A multi-day severe weather outbreak will hit the continental US again as a growing severe storm is looming this week. However, it will be different this time as a historic blizzard will affect multiple parts of the country that has never been hit in the past three weeks. Wider Storm...
An expansive and multi-faceted storm system is forecast to strengthen rapidly as it travels from the Rockies to the Great Plains next week, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it could result in a five-day stretch of threatening severe weather as well as a robust snowstorm that could produce dangerous blizzard conditions.
Thunderstorms today but mid-week looks fry and less humid.
“A cold front will slowly nudge across our area Monday through early Tuesday. As the front moves in, showers and t-storms will move into parts of our area Monday…
(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
Australia's east coast is being battered by rain as experts warn floods and the relentless Big Wet is set to linger well into the weekend and the rest of the year. Sydney and Brisbane have been hit by showers on Tuesday morning, with the Sunshine State in particular already smashed with heavy rainfall overnight.
NOAA - NWS Weather Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National Weather Service (NWS) on Monday, April 25, issued its latest weather forecast from Tuesday to Thursday, April 26 to April 28, highlighting the winter-like weather conditions in the Pacific Northwest and the severe weather in the Midwest.
In AccuWeather's annual spring prediction, April was highlighted as a month to watch for severe weather. The forecast is coming true with several rounds of severe thunderstorms over the central United States in the coming days. Weather Development. Wednesday began with a few minor storms over eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas,...
New England is likely to receive a downpour of rain and snow by the end of the week due to a looming coastal storm, according to US weather authorities. The severe weather will affect mostly the northern parts of the region, causing potential flight disruption. power outages, and other security risks.
A mild Friday ahead of a soggy weekend. The potential exists for 1” to 2” of rainfall. The trend is still on track for a shift in our temperatures the second week of May. Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!. Highs...
Tracking rain and a few storms Thursday morning. Nothing severe, but some pea size hail and winds up to 50 mph are possible. Rain ends mid-morning and we will have isolated storm chances Thursday afternoon. Look for a warm windy Thursday afternoon for most of the state. If a storm...
Scattered showers and storms will wind down before midnight giving way to a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday morning with afternoon highs rising into the upper 80s. Showers and storms will develop early to mid afternoon and will linger into the evening hours of your […]
Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
Enjoy Friday's sunshine while it lasts - rain and cloud cover is headed to southern Idaho. A low-pressure system is building up on the coast and traveling to our region right now, it'll hit the Treasure Valley around 1PM Saturday. There's about a 60% chance of precipitation that'll clear up early Sunday morning. About a 10th to a 3rd of an inch of rain is possible with this system.
