People in Mississippi heard a loud boom that shook some houses on Wednesday morning. NASA has confirmed that it was a fireball streaking across the morning skies. The event happened at about 8:03 a.m. CDT (9:03 a.m. EDT). About 30 people in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi reported seeing the fireball, and it was followed by "numerous" reports of a loud boom from Claiborne County, Mississippi, NASA noted. The agency described it as a fireball that was "mostly heard, hardly seen."

