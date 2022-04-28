ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Crews extinguish Dickinson Street basement fire in Springfield

By Nick DeGray, Waleed Azad
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Springfield firefighters extinguished a basement fire Thursday afternoon.

According to the fire department, at around 12:45 p.m. all companies were assisting to put out the fire on Dickinson Street. By 2:30 p.m., the department said the fire was extinguished and there are no reported injuries.

The Arson and Bomb Squad are investigated the fire and found that the cause was determined to be a homemade air purifier.

WWLP

WWLP

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

