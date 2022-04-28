Crews extinguish Dickinson Street basement fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Springfield firefighters extinguished a basement fire Thursday afternoon.

According to the fire department, at around 12:45 p.m. all companies were assisting to put out the fire on Dickinson Street. By 2:30 p.m., the department said the fire was extinguished and there are no reported injuries.

The Arson and Bomb Squad are investigated the fire and found that the cause was determined to be a homemade air purifier.

