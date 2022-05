On Android, it’s practically impossible to escape Google’s surveillance. Not only does an Android phone constantly share your whereabouts with Google, but it continues to do so even when it’s idle, and compared to iOS, it beams 20 times more data to Google. Because Google’s trackers are so deeply ingrained into Android, toggling the built-in privacy options doesn’t do you much good either. But what if you could “de-Google” your Android phone?

