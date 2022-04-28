ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

The Ground Zero Dragon Boat Festival is Saturday in Myrtle Beach

By Amanda Kinseth
wpde.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Ground Zero Dragon Boat Festival is this weekend in Myrtle Beach. The Dragon Boat Festival is the biggest fundraiser for Ground Zero, which is a non-profit ministry in Myrtle Beach for teenagers. Teams of 20 paddlers...

