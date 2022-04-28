Candidate Questionnaire: Ed Yerha, Cary Town Council At-Large

Occupation & employer: Exceptional Children’s Teacher, Johnston County Public Schools. 1. What are your primary concerns for the State of North Carolina?. We have reached a point in our nation’s history where it is nearing pointless to continue fighting about the same issues year in and year out. Over the past 20 years, there isn’t a single major political issue that hasn’t gotten worse. Think about this list - healthcare, national debt, climate, voting rights, education, immigration, income inequality - and find one thing that’s gotten better. I don’t think you can. We are facing the need - finally - of systemic changes or else it will all continue to decline over the next 20 years, too. To point at something and say, “That’s the most important issue” is avoiding the cause of the problems, and the causes affect every issue. I have done extensive study on this, and it starts with weakening the duopoly, because it will continue to get stronger and stronger and it will continue to get more extreme unless we make changes. We need more competitive elections (with more unaffiliated candidates having an actual chance to compete.) We need to switch from the worst voting system in the world - plurality voting - to something like Approval Voting (look it up, you’ll love it.) We need all redistricting in the hands of independent commissions. Finally, we need term limits and we must reduce the amount and influence of money in our elections. Until then, none of our issues will actually get better.

