Galesburg Aldermen tonight will discuss authorizing the purchase of Churchill Junior High. This isn’t the final vote but the discussion is sure to be lively as there seems to be a 4-3 split in opinion on Aldermen’s preference to turn the school into a community center. The meeting will also have a vote on a resolution to ask Galesburg voters a non-binding referendum question; should the city spend $5 to $10 million to turn Churchill into a community center. The District 205 School Board recently authorized the purchase on their end, and the purchase would not be finalized until the end of the school year, as students are currently attending classes there. The school board ended up adding a right of first refusal clause. That would end up giving them a chance to get the property back if the city wants to dispose of it.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO