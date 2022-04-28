ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, TX

Vernon Middle School lock down addressed

By Sara Tomarelli
 2 days ago

VERNON ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Vernon ISD is addressing the lock down that happened Thursday morning at Vernon Middle School.

In a press release posted on Facebook , Vernon ISD Superintendent, Jeff Byrd gave more information in regards to what led to the Thursday morning lockdown.

According to the press release, a student had been threated by someone outside of the school community and he reported it to the principal.

Vernon Middle School was then placed on lockdown as a preliminary act of caution for the safety of staff and students.

In the press release, Superintendent Jeff Byrd stressed the importance of safety and thanked everyone for their support in keeping Vernon schools safe.

