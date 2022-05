The NFL draft always provides a surprise or two. Though no Sooners were selected in the first round, OU fans were treated to news that reunited two former Sooners. During the first round, Baltimore traded wide receiver Marquise Brown and pick No. 100 to the Arizona Cardinals for No. 23 overall. The duo that put up a dominant 2018 season are joining forces again.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO