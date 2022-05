Orange/Chatham County District Attorney: Jeff Nieman and Kayley Taber (D) Read Nieman’s candidate questionnaire here and Taber's questionnaire here. Jeff Nieman and Kayley Taber have a lot in common. Both have worked for the Orange/Chatham District Attorney’s office for many years. Both differ from their predecessor, Jim Woodall, who is not running for reelection, in their opposition to the death penalty. And both are committed to criminal justice reform and would likely make progressive, effective district attorneys who can balance public safety with a commitment to equity. Both are outstanding candidates.

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO