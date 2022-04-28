ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Blackburn leave Tony Mowbray in limbo as QPR confirm Mark Warburton exit

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sa0TU_0fN6FvxS00
Tony Mowbray says he has not heard anything from the club about his future, despite Blackburn still having a chance of making the playoffs.

The Blackburn manager, Tony Mowbray, has made a decision over his future at the club and looks likely to leave Ewood Park after five years in charge. Rovers are chasing a playoff place with two games of the Championship season remaining, but Mowbray says he has not heard anything from the club about his future.

Speaking before the visit of Bournemouth on Saturday, Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph: “All I can do is say that there’s been no conversation, no approach, no discussions and we’re a week away from the end of the season, so what do you want me to think?

“I don’t feel like I’m being disloyal saying anything other than it looks like I’m leaving because there’s no contract discussions and I’m out of contract at the end of the season.

“At this moment I don’t need to instigate anything, I’m clear in my own mind. I’m pretty relaxed. Why? Because I’ve got a life balance to get on with.”

Mowbray hinted after Monday’s win over Preston that he would address his work-life balance in the summer and when asked about those comments, added: “I do that every day, I’m not sure I’ve had my work-life balance right.

“I commit a lot of time to this football club, away from my family and my kids, but I need to address that pretty soon.” Asked if that was to do with his future, the 58-year-old said: “I’ve decided.”

Rovers are three points out of the play-off places with Saturday’s home game with Bournemouth and an away fixture at Birmingham remaining.

Meanwhile, QPR have confirmed that manager Mark Warburton will depart the club at the end of the season, with the 59-year-old’s contract due to expire this summer.

QPR CEO Lee Hoos said: “In his three years, he has helped the club establish a style of play and a DNA for which we are hugely grateful. Mark’s contract expires at the end of the season and, after three years, we believe it is best to have a fresh start next season as we look to build on the foundations already laid.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HLRKX_0fN6FvxS00
QPR look set to finish just outside the play-off places this season under Mark Warburton. Photograph: Ian Tuttle/Shutterstock

Chairman Amit Bhatia added: “Mark has undoubtedly moved the club forward from one that was in the bottom half of the Championship table to one that challenged for a play-off place. He leaves the club in a better and stronger position than when he arrived, and I’m incredibly grateful to him.

The former Nottingham Forest and Brentford manager, whose side face Sheffield United on Friday night, thanked the QPR fans for their support in a leaving statement.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

“It has been both a pleasure and a privilege to be the manager of Queens Park Rangers over the last three years. A manager’s aim must always be to leave the club in a better position than when he or she joined, and as my tenure in the role draws to a close, I hope very much that this is indeed the case.

“Yes, they are an excellent group of professionals, but equally as importantly they are a group of genuinely good people and I wish them the very best of luck for the next stage of their respective careers. Finally, it is a very sincere thank you to the QPR fans who have given such tremendous support”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Leicester hit back at Roma to take shine off José Mourinho’s return to England

As first taste of European semi-finals go, this barnstorming match will surely have whet the appetite of Leicester. Ademola Lookman bundled in a second-half equaliser via Gianluca Mancini to cancel out Roma’s early opener and ensure a grandstand finish in the second leg of this Europa Conference League contest at the enormous Stadio Olimpico next Thursday, leaving José Mourinho frustrated on his return to England. The Portuguese had reeled off eight of Leicester’s attacking threats in the buildup to this game and his stubborn side eventually wilted.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Mark Warburton: Queens Park Rangers boss to leave at end of season

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed boss Mark Warburton will leave the Championship club in the summer. The 59-year-old succeeded Steve McClaren as manager at Loftus Road in May 2019 but his contract runs out at the end of this season. Warburton told a news conference earlier on Thursday that he...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amit Bhatia
Person
Mark Warburton
Person
Tony Mowbray
BBC

Andy Carroll: West Bromwich Albion striker to leave Championship club

West Bromwich Albion striker Andy Carroll is to leave the Championship club after not being offered a new deal for next season. The 33-year-old former Newcastle, Liverpool, West Ham and England target man had impressed Albion fans, scoring three times in 15 appearances. But boss Steve Bruce has said the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackburn#Football Club#Limbo#Qpr#The Lancashire Telegraph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

The Guardian

256K+
Followers
67K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy