Blackburn leave Tony Mowbray in limbo as QPR confirm Mark Warburton exit

Tony Mowbray says he has not heard anything from the club about his future, despite Blackburn still having a chance of making the playoffs.

The Blackburn manager, Tony Mowbray, has made a decision over his future at the club and looks likely to leave Ewood Park after five years in charge. Rovers are chasing a playoff place with two games of the Championship season remaining, but Mowbray says he has not heard anything from the club about his future.

Speaking before the visit of Bournemouth on Saturday, Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph: “All I can do is say that there’s been no conversation, no approach, no discussions and we’re a week away from the end of the season, so what do you want me to think?

“I don’t feel like I’m being disloyal saying anything other than it looks like I’m leaving because there’s no contract discussions and I’m out of contract at the end of the season.

“At this moment I don’t need to instigate anything, I’m clear in my own mind. I’m pretty relaxed. Why? Because I’ve got a life balance to get on with.”

Mowbray hinted after Monday’s win over Preston that he would address his work-life balance in the summer and when asked about those comments, added: “I do that every day, I’m not sure I’ve had my work-life balance right.

“I commit a lot of time to this football club, away from my family and my kids, but I need to address that pretty soon.” Asked if that was to do with his future, the 58-year-old said: “I’ve decided.”

Rovers are three points out of the play-off places with Saturday’s home game with Bournemouth and an away fixture at Birmingham remaining.

Meanwhile, QPR have confirmed that manager Mark Warburton will depart the club at the end of the season, with the 59-year-old’s contract due to expire this summer.

QPR CEO Lee Hoos said: “In his three years, he has helped the club establish a style of play and a DNA for which we are hugely grateful. Mark’s contract expires at the end of the season and, after three years, we believe it is best to have a fresh start next season as we look to build on the foundations already laid.”

QPR look set to finish just outside the play-off places this season under Mark Warburton. Photograph: Ian Tuttle/Shutterstock

Chairman Amit Bhatia added: “Mark has undoubtedly moved the club forward from one that was in the bottom half of the Championship table to one that challenged for a play-off place. He leaves the club in a better and stronger position than when he arrived, and I’m incredibly grateful to him.

The former Nottingham Forest and Brentford manager, whose side face Sheffield United on Friday night, thanked the QPR fans for their support in a leaving statement.

“It has been both a pleasure and a privilege to be the manager of Queens Park Rangers over the last three years. A manager’s aim must always be to leave the club in a better position than when he or she joined, and as my tenure in the role draws to a close, I hope very much that this is indeed the case.

“Yes, they are an excellent group of professionals, but equally as importantly they are a group of genuinely good people and I wish them the very best of luck for the next stage of their respective careers. Finally, it is a very sincere thank you to the QPR fans who have given such tremendous support”