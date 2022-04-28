ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Terranova: Positive impact on Wall Street and markets

During April CNBC is celebrating financial literacy month...

CBS News

U.S. stocks take sharp plunge ahead of major tech earnings

Stocks fell in Tuesday afternoon trading as markets remain turbulent amid a busy week of earnings from some of the nation's biggest companies, including Microsoft and Apple. The S&P 500 closed down 2.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 809 points, or 2.4%, to 33,240 and the Nasdaq plunged nearly 4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 11% so far in April and is on track for its worst calendar month since the financial crisis in 2008. It is also now down about 21% from its record set in November.
CNBC

Even in a tight job market, recruiters say these 4 red flags will cost you the offer

It's a job-seeker's market, and companies are focused on working quickly and efficiently to fill scores of openings. But with the rapid rate of quitting and hiring in the last year, some recruiters are rethinking the signs that someone could be a good employee, and what could nix them from getting to the next round of interviews.
MarketWatch

Harley-Davidson stock falls after earnings decline in line with expectations, while revenue beat

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG, +3.17% fell 1.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the motorcycle maker reported first-quarter profit that matched expectations but revenue that beat, as supply chain inflation and production challenges resulting from semiconductor availability weighed on earnings. Net income fell to $223 million, or $1.45 a share, from $259 million, or $1.68 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.45. Revenue grew 5.1% to $1.50 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.31 billion, as motorcycle segment (HDMC) revenue increased 5.8%, with parts and accessories revenue rising 10.7% to $166 million. Retail motorcycle sales rose 2.3% to 45,200 motorcycles, as 4.6% drop in North America, which was impacted by production shortages, was offset by a 28.6% jump in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a 15.5% increase in Asia Pacific and 14.3% rise in Latin America. For 2022, the company affirmed its HDMC revenue growth outlook of 5% to 10%. The stock has slipped 3.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.
CNBC

Eli Lilly obesity drug data shines, shares rise

Eli Lilly and Co on Thursday said its potential blockbuster obesity drug achieved a goal of helping patients lose more than 20% of their weight in a late-stage clinical trial. The U.S. drugmaker also reported first-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates. Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan said the drug...
Benzinga

Prominent Apple Analyst Says Worst Yet To Come For Tech Stocks

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the worst is yet to come for tech stocks. What Happened: The Taiwan-based Apple watcher had earlier tweeted that “no one cares about big tech earnings anymore.”. In a later tweet, he said, “I think the worst for tech stocks may...
US News and World Report

Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway at a Glance

OMAHA, Neb. (Reuters) -Warren Buffett is welcoming tens of thousands of people to Omaha, Nebraska for the first time since 2019 to attend the annual shareholder weekend for Berkshire Hathaway Inc, including the company's annual meeting on April 30. Vice Chairman Charlie Munger will join Buffett on stage to answer...
TheStreet

BofA Strategists Cut S&P 500 Projection

The S&P 500 has dropped 13% so far this year, and many experts are turning more bearish toward stocks. Bank of America strategists led by Savita Subramanian list some of the unanticipated negative factors that have cropped up this year. “What's changed since Jan. 1?” they ask rhetorically in a...
Benzinga

Tesla And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal second quarter on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

Charles Schwab And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although the Dow Jones jumped by more than 600 points on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
