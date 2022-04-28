ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ana Valdez: Sources of growth can empower ideas

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring April CNBC is celebrating financial literacy month...

www.cnbc.com

CNBC

How to use covered calls as portfolio protection in volatile markets

The S&P 500 is on pace for its worst month since March 2020, and the average stock in the index is down about 20% from its 52-week high. Couple that with a volatility index above 30 and on pace for its best month since November, and you have a very perilous environment for your portfolio.
MARKETS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

College Dropout Natalie Arabian Built Her Net Worth in Crypto

Crypto influencer and investor Natalie Arabian dropped out of college to build her net worth in digital currency. Arabian passes her crypto knowledge on to thousands of followers on Twitter, Tik Tok, Instagram, and YouTube. Article continues below advertisement. “My entire net worth is in alts, sorry im not here...
MARKETS
CNBC

The top 10 fully remote companies to work for in 2022—many are hiring right now

Even as some companies return to the office this spring, a growing number of organizations are offering remote opportunities – or choosing to forgo the office altogether and letting all of their employees work from home permanently. To help remote job-seekers find the best opportunities, MakeMyMove.com, an online directory...
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Bitcoin At $1M By 2030: Crypto Entrepreneur Details 'Doom Loop' Theory

BitMEX founder outlines how “The Doom Loop” would see BTC valued 2,500% higher than its current price. Arthur Hayes defines his "Doom Loop" as the three things countries do to finance their deficit. Arthur Hayes, the billionaire founder of cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX, has a new theory about how...
MARKETS
CNBC

Charlie Munger says the Robinhood trading app is justly 'unraveling' for 'disgusting' practices

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger blasted stock trading app Robinhood on Saturday, saying the company is now "unraveling." "It's so easy to overdo a good idea. ... Look what happened to Robinhood from its peak to its trough. Wasn't that pretty obvious that something like that was going to happen?" Munger said at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting Saturday.
INTERNET
CNBC

Crypto prices rebound and Solana's co-founder thinks bitcoin needs proof of stake: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko speaks with CNBC's Kate Rooney about the platform's development, the token's price swings and whether bitcoin should adopt the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.
MARKETS
CNBC

Even in a tight job market, recruiters say these 4 red flags will cost you the offer

It's a job-seeker's market, and companies are focused on working quickly and efficiently to fill scores of openings. But with the rapid rate of quitting and hiring in the last year, some recruiters are rethinking the signs that someone could be a good employee, and what could nix them from getting to the next round of interviews.
JOBS
dailyhodl.com

$1,200,000,000 in Bitcoin Moved Out of Coinbase in Massive Daily Outflow, According to CryptoQuant CEO – Here’s Who Is Accumulating BTC

The CEO of leading on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant is revealing a massive outflow of Bitcoin (BTC) from US-based crypto exchange Coinbase. Ki Young Ju tells his 289,600 Twitter followers that 30,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.21 billion were transferred from the coffers of Coinbase on Friday. “30,000 BTC flowed out from...
MARKETS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Demand for XRP-Based Products Has Skyrocketed Amid SEC Lawsuit, Says Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse says the payments company continues to grow despite the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). In a new Bloomberg interview, Garlinghouse says that Ripple is enjoying record growth despite the SEC lawsuit alleging XRP, the native digital asset on the XRP Ledger, to be a security and crippling its US operations.
BUSINESS

