Des Moines, IA

Police: Iowa woman stabs man in the neck during argument

KCCI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman was jailed after allegedly stabbing...

www.kcci.com

KCRG.com

Woman says man charged in Cedar Rapids murder nearly killed her in 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Marion woman is speaking out after the man she says almost killed her in 2020 is being charged in the murder of a 22-year-old in Cedar Rapids. Police found Emily Leonard earlier this month with what they called ‘obvious head injuries’ inside the home of Arthur Flowers on the southeast side.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCAU 9 News

Police: Young Iowa sisters found safe

UPDATE: The Des Moines Police Department reported just after 11:30 a.m. Monday that the sisters have been found healthy and well and are being reunited with family members. Police are offering their thanks to everyone who helped share information about the girls. No other details were released. —————————————————————————– DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – PREVIOUS: Police […]
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Iowa Crime & Safety
Des Moines, IA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
#Police#Stabs#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCCI.com

Update: Missing Iowa teen has been found

NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
NEVADA, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCCI.com

Des Moines police officer helps save missing girls

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines police department honored Officer Ward Wednesday for helping save two missing kids. The department says he spent Sunday night into Monday morning searching for two sisters who are 7 and 11 years old, eventually bringing them home safely in the Union Park neighborhood.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man identified as Monday morning gunshot victim

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police say a 36-year-old man died in a shooting on the city’s southwest side early Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of 12th Avenue SW and Auburn Drive Southwest. Police said they found Dustin Frondle, of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

