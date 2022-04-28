ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarat Sethi: Personal finance should be taught in school

Cover picture for the articleDuring April, CNBC is celebrating financial literacy month...

CNBC

Georgia just became the latest state to require personal finance education

High school students in Georgia will soon have guaranteed access to a personal finance course before they graduate. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law SB 220, a bill requiring personal finance classes for high school students. Starting in the 2024-2025 school year, all 11th- and 12th-grade students will need to take at least a half-credit course in financial literacy before graduation.
GEORGIA STATE
CNBC

How to find a financial advisor: Make sure they meet the 3 E's

While the rules of personal finance may be pretty straightforward, they're not always easy to implement — actions like saving for retirement or investing in the market require certain behavior changes that can be easier said than done. Dr. Daniel Crosby, a psychologist and chief behavioral officer at wealth...
EDUCATION
CNBC

The top 10 fully remote companies to work for in 2022—many are hiring right now

Even as some companies return to the office this spring, a growing number of organizations are offering remote opportunities – or choosing to forgo the office altogether and letting all of their employees work from home permanently. To help remote job-seekers find the best opportunities, MakeMyMove.com, an online directory...
SOFTWARE
UPI News

Department of Education forgiving at least 40,000 student loans

April 19 (UPI) -- Student loans of at least 40,000 borrowers will be canceled immediately under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, the Department of Education said on Tuesday. Several thousand borrowers with older loans will also receive forgiveness through income-driven repayment and more than 3.6 million borrowers will receive...
EDUCATION
CNBC

Charlie Munger says the Robinhood trading app is justly 'unraveling' for 'disgusting' practices

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger blasted stock trading app Robinhood on Saturday, saying the company is now "unraveling." "It's so easy to overdo a good idea. ... Look what happened to Robinhood from its peak to its trough. Wasn't that pretty obvious that something like that was going to happen?" Munger said at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting Saturday.
INTERNET
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s the No. 1 Reason Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs

After millions quit their jobs during the past couple of years in what has come to be called the Great Resignation, many workers are now considering resigning once again. In the past 12 months, 21% of U.S. workers took a new job, according to a Grant Thornton survey. Of that group, 40% already are looking for another position.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Even in a tight job market, recruiters say these 4 red flags will cost you the offer

It's a job-seeker's market, and companies are focused on working quickly and efficiently to fill scores of openings. But with the rapid rate of quitting and hiring in the last year, some recruiters are rethinking the signs that someone could be a good employee, and what could nix them from getting to the next round of interviews.
JOBS
MarketWatch

Will there be a recession? Watch this signal, says Wells Fargo

Investors should watch this part of the Treasury yield curve for recession signals, according to the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. With talk of a recession ramping up on Wall Street as the Federal Reserve gears up to fight high inflation, investors may want to keep an eye on the slope of the yield curve between 10-year Treasury yield.
BUSINESS
CNBC

64% of workers would consider quitting if asked to return to the office full-time

Spring has signaled the return of the commute as more companies call employees back to the office. New numbers from Kastle, an office security firm that tracks key card swipes in thousands of commercial buildings, show that offices in the U.S.'s ten largest cities are about 40% occupied, up 15% from a year earlier. Companies such as Apple and Google began requiring most employees to return to offices on a hybrid schedule in April.
ECONOMY

