Sarat Sethi: Personal finance should be taught in school

High school students in Georgia will soon have guaranteed access to a personal finance course before they graduate. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law SB 220, a bill requiring personal finance classes for high school students. Starting in the 2024-2025 school year, all 11th- and 12th-grade students will need to take at least a half-credit course in financial literacy before graduation.
While the rules of personal finance may be pretty straightforward, they're not always easy to implement — actions like saving for retirement or investing in the market require certain behavior changes that can be easier said than done. Dr. Daniel Crosby, a psychologist and chief behavioral officer at wealth...
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
MILLIONS of Americans are set to receive Social Security checks worth up to $1,657 tomorrow. The cash boost will come just 48 hours before Supplemental Security Income payments, worth up to $841, are set to land in around eight million bank accounts on April 29. Seniors with birthdays on the...
As economic alarm bells ring for some experts, PEOPLE is turning to financial expert Suze Orman for tips on recession-proofing your finances. "Think about it as an economic pandemic, where you don't spend, you don't go out, unless you have the money to do so," Orman says. "You need to start stockpiling now."
Even as some companies return to the office this spring, a growing number of organizations are offering remote opportunities – or choosing to forgo the office altogether and letting all of their employees work from home permanently. To help remote job-seekers find the best opportunities, MakeMyMove.com, an online directory...
My husband and I have excellent credit and very little debt. We lost everything, including our home, in 2008. We had to declare bankruptcy to get out from under our home we bought and poured money into with new tiles, a pool and landscaping. These last 10 years, we’ve rented....
April 19 (UPI) -- Student loans of at least 40,000 borrowers will be canceled immediately under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, the Department of Education said on Tuesday. Several thousand borrowers with older loans will also receive forgiveness through income-driven repayment and more than 3.6 million borrowers will receive...
Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger blasted stock trading app Robinhood on Saturday, saying the company is now "unraveling." "It's so easy to overdo a good idea. ... Look what happened to Robinhood from its peak to its trough. Wasn't that pretty obvious that something like that was going to happen?" Munger said at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting Saturday.
After millions quit their jobs during the past couple of years in what has come to be called the Great Resignation, many workers are now considering resigning once again. In the past 12 months, 21% of U.S. workers took a new job, according to a Grant Thornton survey. Of that group, 40% already are looking for another position.
It's a job-seeker's market, and companies are focused on working quickly and efficiently to fill scores of openings. But with the rapid rate of quitting and hiring in the last year, some recruiters are rethinking the signs that someone could be a good employee, and what could nix them from getting to the next round of interviews.
Tiffany James, 27, started online community Modern Blk Girl after turning an initial $10,000 investment into $2 million. She says more women need to invest to create wealth and open the door to financial freedom. Building wealth is cool. That's a mantra of Modern Blk Girl, a community aimed at...
Investors should watch this part of the Treasury yield curve for recession signals, according to the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. With talk of a recession ramping up on Wall Street as the Federal Reserve gears up to fight high inflation, investors may want to keep an eye on the slope of the yield curve between 10-year Treasury yield.
Spring has signaled the return of the commute as more companies call employees back to the office. New numbers from Kastle, an office security firm that tracks key card swipes in thousands of commercial buildings, show that offices in the U.S.'s ten largest cities are about 40% occupied, up 15% from a year earlier. Companies such as Apple and Google began requiring most employees to return to offices on a hybrid schedule in April.
