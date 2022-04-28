City forms Stormwater Advisory Committee

Related
Career Fair presents employment opportunities for Erie residents
Erie County government presented employment opportunities to Erie residents with a Career and Resource Fair for all. “We’re putting on this career and resource fair hoping to get some applicants to join our team at county government and start a career within county government,” said Ann Villella, Director of Human Resources at Erie County Government. […]
May proclaimed as Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in City of Erie
Mayor Joe Schember has proclaimed May as Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in the City of Erie. The President of Erie Asian Pacific American Association accepted the proclamation. She said the association is hosting a Multicultural Asia Day at the expERIEnce Children’s Museum on May 7. She said the event celebrates the diverse Asian cultures […]
Will your road be paved this year?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The City of Erie announced its street paving plan for 2022 during the mayor’s weekly news conference on April 28. A map and a list were released with the announcement. The paving plan was created by combining project lists from the Bureau of Streets, the Bureau of Engineering and the Bureau of Public […]
wdhn.com
After scares of no more recreational sports, new board appointed to New Brockton Parks and Recreation
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — It was standing-room-only at the New Brockton City Hall Meeting as parents were fighting for their kids to be able to keep recreational sports in the city. “We found out we were supposed to appoint a board by state law,” New Brockton Mayor, Kathryn...
What A.J. Brown will bring to the Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman made a blockbuster trade at the NFL draft Thursday night, trading for star receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans for a first and third-round pick. The Eagles also extended Brown’s rookie contract. According to Philadelphia Inquirer beat writer Jeff McLane, Brown and the Eagles agreed to […]
Alleged flasher arrested after getting pepper sprayed
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a recent flashing incident. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Edward Arnold Beightol, 58, of Centerville in connection with the April 9 flashing incident. According to PSP, Beightol’s arrest also was for a similar incident on June 27, 2021. Beightol was charged with two counts of […]
Man in critical condition following early morning shooting
Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place overnight on the 100 block of East 23rd Street. When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house. Officers performed life saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during these life […]
Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians
READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians who make under $80,000. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million […]
Land being cleared for FedEx facility in Hermitage
Trees have been cut down at the Tam O'Shanter Driving Range in Hermitage.
Allegheny College reinstates mask mandate as COVID cases rise
The local fight against COVID-19 isn’t over just yet. According to the Allegheny College website, 48 students tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, which brings the total number of students in insolation to 109. Because of the outbreak, the Meadville-based school is reinstating its indoor masking policy. The college says those in quarantine that do […]
Erie Insurance plants first of 100 trees
Erie Insurance kicked off its 100 Trees Project on Arbor Day 2022. The urban tree planting effort aims to plant 100 new curbside trees over the course of three years. The 100 trees will be planted along E. 5th and E. 6th streets between French and Parade streets. The project will wrap up with Erie […]
Kinder chocolate eggs linked to drug-resistant salmonella
About 150 people have gotten sick with salmonella typhimurium after eating chocolate eggs made at the Ferrero Corporate plant in Arlon, Belgium, between December 2021 and January 2022.
Protestor kicked in 2020 wants to reopen lawsuit
The case of the protestor who was kicked on Perry Square in May of 2020 continues. The protestor, Hannah Silbaugh, sued the City of Erie in the summer of 2020 after an Erie police officer kicked her during a protest that took place in Perry Square. Now the city and Silbaugh are unable to agree […]
Neighbors react to shooting on E. 38th St.
Calls came in around 3 p.m. Thursday, April 28 for reports of a man shot in the chest at a residence in the 900 block of East 38th Street. The house was blocked off by police tape as officers guarded the crime scene. “There is chaos all over, and especially right there across the street. […]
Erie Regional Medical Reserve Corps volunteers honored
Volunteers were honored for their hard work and dedication Thursday for helping people get through the COVID-19 pandemic. The Erie County Department of Health recognized members of the Erie Regional Medical Reserve Corps at an appreciation event on Thursday, April 28. The group helped the health department with testing and vaccination clinics, packaging PPE kits, […]
Lawrence County elections director warns of unsolicited direct mailings
* This article has since been updated to include a statement from the Voter Participation Center and the Center for Voter Information NEW CASTLE − Lawrence County Elections Director Tim Germani has learned of two political advocacy groups conducting unsolicited direct mailings to Pennsylvania residents. ...
Pelican delays San Diego flight with airfield standoff
“Sir, you’re not going to believe this but we are unable (to proceed) because of a pelican sitting here on the taxiway,”
Do you really need to put your bird feeder away to stop avian flu?
Some feel the recommendation to remove bird feeders is overly cautious.
Shooting on W. 8th St. claims the life of one, injures another
Erie Police responded to a fatal shooting in the 1800 block of West 8th Street Thursday night. Police were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. Erie Police have confirmed that two people were shot, and that one person died. The other victim was taken to the hospital with what we’re told were non-life-threatening […]
