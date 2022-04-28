Entrance and Bridge of Former Tarzan’s Treehouse Being Demolished at Disneyland

One of the most iconic Disney theme park rides will be permanently shut down at Tokyo Disneyland. The Oriental Land Company, which operates Tokyo Disneyland, has announced that Space Mountain will permanently close as part of a planned renovation of that park's Tomorrowland. Space Mountain will be replaced by an "entirely new" version of the ride, which will retain its original indoor roller coaster concept, but will feature more immersive special effects and enhanced performances. Space Mountain will close in 2024 and the new ride will open sometime in 2027. A single piece of concept art showing off the new Space Mountain can be seen below:

