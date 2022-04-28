ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrance and Bridge of Former Tarzan’s Treehouse Being Demolished at Disneyland

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entrance and rope bridge of the former Tarzan’s Treehouse at Disneyland will be demolished during its retheming. The former entrance is currently covered in tan scrim. The bridge connects it to the...

wdwnt.com

