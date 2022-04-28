Opening Weather for Thursday 04.28.2022

Freeze warnings and frost advisories are posted for much of the region as temperatures will drop close to or below 32 degrees overnight. Storm Watch Team meteorologist Lauren Due says flowering plants or tender vegetation should be covered up. Heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds expected Monday night until early...
Thunderstorms today but mid-week looks fry and less humid.
“A cold front will slowly nudge across our area Monday through early Tuesday. As the front moves in, showers and t-storms will move into parts of our area Monday…
AN extreme blizzard has buried seven horses in almost three feet of snow - and more wild weather is set to hit parts of the US this Easter. A stalled weather front is set to bring thunderstorms to parts of Louisiana and Georgia while temperatures could plunge to a bitter 26F in North Dakota.
A 20-YEAR-old woman has died after a tree fell on her home following a massive storm where baseball-sized hail battered the South. More than 62million Americans across the South and central US were slammed by severe weather, bringing blizzards, fires and storms across the region as forecasters predict more tornadoes.
A multi-day severe weather outbreak will hit the continental US again as a growing severe storm is looming this week. However, it will be different this time as a historic blizzard will affect multiple parts of the country that has never been hit in the past three weeks. Wider Storm...
Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
An expansive and multi-faceted storm system is forecast to strengthen rapidly as it travels from the Rockies to the Great Plains next week, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it could result in a five-day stretch of threatening severe weather as well as a robust snowstorm that could produce dangerous blizzard conditions.
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
The threat of severe weather is continuing after nearly a week of strong systems wreaking havoc on much of the country. The North is bracing for another round of winter weather in the middle of spring after receiving several feet of snow last week. Blizzard conditions with up to 3...
New England is likely to receive a downpour of rain and snow by the end of the week due to a looming coastal storm, according to US weather authorities. The severe weather will affect mostly the northern parts of the region, causing potential flight disruption. power outages, and other security risks.
NOAA - NWS Weather Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National Weather Service (NWS) on Monday, April 25, issued its latest weather forecast from Tuesday to Thursday, April 26 to April 28, highlighting the winter-like weather conditions in the Pacific Northwest and the severe weather in the Midwest.
12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
Beautiful weather continues on Sunday with seasonable temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sunshine around, says Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo. Afternoon clouds will build in ahead of rain showers that will arrive early Monday. SUNDAY: Pleasant and mostly sunny with warmer temperatures. Afternoon and evening clouds slowly...
Another beautiful day Wednesday with winds increasing. Highs will climb into the 70s and 80s with south winds gusting up to 30 mph. On Wednesday afternoon, storms will move into our panhandle and push to the southeast. Severe storms will be possible with large hail and damaging winds a concern.
