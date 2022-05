MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue answered to fire and water flow alarms coming from the Essity paper plant at 190 Third Street Thursday afternoon. The first crews were on the scene about 3 minutes after the call at 3 o’clock and found significant smoke in an area near the dock doors. As more firefighters were called for a structure fire, the initial crews found the fire originated in the processing area of the plant and it was already contained. The fire department says sprinklers in the building and a special sprinkler system in and around machinery at the start of the paper-making process had done their job. The fire department says the sprinklers “undoubtedly saved millions of dollars in equipment, product, downtime, and prevented the loss of any lives.”

