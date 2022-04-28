Rockwall-Heath Highstepper Senior Showcase 2022: Kristian Pete

Ann was a wonderful example of what a wife and mother should be. Her top priorities were her faith in Christ, her husband and her children and it showed in everything she did. In the early years, she invested countless hours raising four children so Lowell could work the long hours needed to support the family and eventually start a successful business. During those tough times, money was tight but Ann still managed to create a rich home environment filled with special meals, laughter, love and music. Holidays were always special times no matter how the year had gone. Her love of music was on display most days with impromptu singing and practicing hymns on the piano. She served as church pianist for many years, sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and voice lessons. Ann was also a vigilant prayer warrior with a faithful servant’s heart. If anyone ever stepped foot in her home, she would always offer them something to eat or drink. Even as age and dementia would eventually take her strength and memory, she would still say “Can I get you something?”

