ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, community leaders celebrate $370 million investment in North, South Omaha

By Jake Anderson
KETV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and other leaders celebrated a big investment in North and South Omaha on Thursday. The governor signed LB 1024 into law,...

www.ketv.com

Comments / 10

Related
WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Trump organization announces additional Nebraska rally speakers

GREENWOOD, Neb. (WOWT) - Organizers for former President Trump’s “Save America” rally announced additional speakers for Friday’s event. Event organizers had already announced Charles Herbster, endorsed by Trump in October, would be a featured speaker at the event. The Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska has made headlines in recent weeks after filing a defamation lawsuit against Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama following accusations from her and several other unidentified women; Slama countersued on Monday.
GREENWOOD, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
City
Wayne, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
KSNB Local4

Southwest Nebraska towns evacuate as wildfires spread

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A wildfire burned from the Kansas border to the Cambridge area, with a smaller fire in between Cambridge and Stockville on Friday. By Saturday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that thanks to the hard work of emergency responders, fire conditions have improved. However, fire risk & significant blowing dust are still a concern Saturday.
NEBRASKA STATE
94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Justin Wayne
Western Iowa Today

University Of Iowa Map Shows 450K Acres Of Farmland Is Under Constant Flood Threat

(Iowa City, IA) — A statewide map created by researchers at the University of Iowa shows nearly 450-thousand acres of farmland is under constant threat of flooding. Lead researcher Enes Yildirim says the map was developed to help farmers compare their flood risk with crop productivity. Four wetlands zones in Iowa have the highest risk. They are part of four river valleys – the Middle Cedar, North Raccoon, South Skunk, and West Nishnabotna. Cropland in those areas have a 50-percent chance of flooding each year. Vildirim says he hopes policymakers will consider adding more flood protection there – or converting those acres into wetlands.
IOWA CITY, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Suspects drives through Iowa golf course, jumps in lake

For two hours every morning and every evening for decades Farnam Street from 46th to Dodge becomes a one-way road. In the past few weeks, several viewers who felt like they hit a dead-end contacted 6 On Your Side for help. Only on 6: Suspect found in hot tub near...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Does the Most Popular Liquor in Iowa Surprise You?

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. For many of us in Iowa, we've resolved to drink less in 2022. Myself included. That said, there are still evenings I want to have a spirit or two, and I know what my go-to is. I won't give that info just yet as, I happen to have the same favorite booze as the state of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#North And South#Investment
Western Iowa Today

Report Ranks Iowa’s Healthiest and Least Healthy Counties

(Madison, WI) — A new report from the University of Wisconsin details the healthiest — and least healthy — counties in Iowa, based on more than 30 factors that influence how long and how well people live. The healthiest county in Iowa is Dallas, with Winneshiek County at number two and Sioux County at number three. Montgomery County is ranked the least healthy in Iowa, Lee County is next-to-last, and Monona County is third-to-last. The report finds the typical Iowa family with two children will spend 24-percent of their annual income on childcare, just one point below the national average of 25-percent. Michael Stevenson, a team leader at the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, says Iowans can log onto county-health-rankings-dot-org and see how their individual counties stack up.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WOWT

Fatigue may be a factor in fiery semi crash in eastern Nebraska

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Investigators say driver fatigue may have been a factor in a fiery crash involving two semis Wednesday morning. First responders were called to the entrance of Hilltop Fill Stop along Highway 75, southwest of Manley, Nebraska at 11:05 a.m. They found one semi fully engulfed...
MANLEY, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Wildfire burns more than 41,000 acres in Nebraska

An unusual arrest Monday afternoon in Carter Lake. The fire actually started in Kansas and blew up to Nebraska. High winds and dry conditions are keeping the Bennington Fire Department very busy. Emily's Monday evening forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. Freezing conditions expected Tuesday morning ahead of a warm up.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather rips through Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather came back to Nebraska Friday, just a day after the first round of storms, and it left a mark. With no more active tornado warnings, and all severe thunderstorm warnings expiring by 10:00 PM CT, much of the state now heads into the weekend soaked, windblown and covered in hail.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy