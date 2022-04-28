Officials identified 19-year-old Joshua Adonai Manzanares who died after a crash in La Jolla (San Diego, CA) Nationwide Report

Officials identified 19-year-old Joshua Adonai Manzanares, of Lake Elsinore, as the teenager who was killed following a suspected DUI crash Monday night near Torrey Pines State Beach in La Jolla. The fatal car accident took place on North Torrey Pines Road just after 11 p.m. Joshua Adonai Manzanares was one of four passengers in a 2020 Subaru WRX that was going at a high rate of speed on the southbound side of North Torrey Pines Road [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .