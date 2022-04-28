ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials identified 19-year-old Joshua Adonai Manzanares who died after a crash in La Jolla (San Diego, CA)

Officials identified 19-year-old Joshua Adonai Manzanares, of Lake Elsinore, as the teenager who was killed following a suspected DUI crash Monday night near Torrey Pines State Beach in La Jolla. The fatal car accident took place on North Torrey Pines Road just after 11 p.m. Joshua Adonai Manzanares was one of four passengers in a 2020 Subaru WRX that was going at a high rate of speed on the southbound side of North Torrey Pines Road [...]

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic.

