The Los Angeles Unified School District announced Tuesday that it will slightly lengthen the 2022-23 academic year in an effort to make up for lost in-person instructional time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The LAUSD Board of Education voted to unanimously to approve a new calendar that will see the school year start on Aug. 15, 2022, and end on June 15, 2023. The district will add four optional instructional days to give students more time in the classroom in order to make up for the time they lost during the pandemic. The four "acceleration days" will...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO