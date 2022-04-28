ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Bill requires fire department notice before controlled burn on private property

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ytefG_0fN6BzdC00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A bipartisan bill aimed at preventing controlled burns from spreading and triggering wildfires just passed the Colorado House on its second reading.

HB22-1132 would require property owners to notify the local fire department, fire protection district, or county firefighting force before conducting a controlled burn on private property. That individual has to let firefighters know the date, time and location the burn will be happening, and provide contact information two days before burning.

State presents Colorado’s 2022 wildfire outlook

The bill also outlaws individuals conducting controlled burns under certain conditions, like high winds or drought.

The penalties would be a $250 fine for the first offense, $500 for a second offense and $1,000 for each offense after.

Map: See where wildfires are burning in Colorado

“As a former fire fighter, I know controlled burns are a critical part of wildfire mitigation strategies. But I also know controlled burns can get out of control sometimes, causing severe damages,” said bill sponsor state Rep. Tony Exum in a tweet . “This is a good bill which will help local fire departments stay informed about when fires are going to be started in their areas.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 3

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado passes Right to Repair bill for wheelchairs

DENVER (KRDO) -- Colorado legislators pass the nation's first 'right to repair' bill of its kind. This bill would address the right to repair wheelchairs. The state's General Assembly approved HB22-1031, which would require manufacturers of powered wheelchairs to make parts, tools, and repair manuals available to owners and independent repairers at reasonable prices. The The post Colorado passes Right to Repair bill for wheelchairs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Controlled Burns#Fire Department#Private Property#Fire Protection#Kdvr#The Colorado House#Hb22 1132#Nexstar Media Inc
OutThere Colorado

Bones found near Colorado campground identified as human, scattered intentionally

The Saguache County Sheriff's Office has released an update to a case involving charred bones found near North Crestone Campground on April 25. On the afternoon of April 27, it was announced that the bones have since been identified as human, determined to be scattered intentionally in the area by family members that were unable to access a trailhead they intended to reach due to a seasonal road closure.
SAGUACHE COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Charred bones found near Colorado campsite, same area where woman disappeared

UPDATE [4:10 PM]: Authorities have identified the remains that were found and determined that they were scattered intentionally by the family of the deceased. No foul play is suspected. Read more here. According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, possible human bones were found charred near North Crestone Campground, found along County Road 71 in Crestone. The bones appeared to be burnt or cremated and were mixed with ash. The...
CRESTONE, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy