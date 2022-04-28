A portion of Magnuson Park will be closed on Friday, April 29, to allow for a joint Army/Navy/Air Force/NOAA training exercise

Seattle, WA— On Friday, April 29, from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. all four soccer fields (sports meadow) at Magnuson Park will be closed to allow for a joint agency training exercise.

The closure is due to a joint hyperbaric medical officer and technician course currently underway at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s complex at Magnuson Park. The two-week course, being taught by the Army Diving Medicine Program of the Army Office of the Surgeon General, brought together service members and civilians from the Army, Navy, Air Force, NOAA, and other agencies to learn dive injury prevention and treatment. Friday’s situational training exercise is the final event of the course.

Contact:

Christopher Larsen, U.S. Army Medical Command Public Affairs

253-307-2440, christopher.m.larsen2.civ@mail.mil

Rachel Schulkin, 206-684-8020