ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

A portion of Magnuson Park will be closed on Friday, April 29, to allow for a joint Army/Navy/Air Force/NOAA training exercise

By Rachel Schulkin
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 2 days ago

Seattle, WA— On Friday, April 29, from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. all four soccer fields (sports meadow) at Magnuson Park will be closed to allow for a joint agency training exercise.

The closure is due to a joint hyperbaric medical officer and technician course currently underway at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s complex at Magnuson Park. The two-week course, being taught by the Army Diving Medicine Program of the Army Office of the Surgeon General, brought together service members and civilians from the Army, Navy, Air Force, NOAA, and other agencies to learn dive injury prevention and treatment. Friday’s situational training exercise is the final event of the course.

Contact:

Christopher Larsen, U.S. Army Medical Command Public Affairs

253-307-2440, christopher.m.larsen2.civ@mail.mil

Rachel Schulkin, 206-684-8020

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Navy service member, 29, assigned to San Diego explosive disposal unit, dies in unexplained 'training accident' at Marine Corps base in Hawaii

A 29 year-old Navy explosives expert died during a training event at a Marine Corps base in Hawaii in what military bosses have dubbed a 'training accident.'. Lieutenant Junior Grade Aaron Fowler, 29, who had been assigned to a San Diego-based explosive ordnance disposal unit, was pronounced dead after becoming unresponsive during training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay, according to a statement by the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Public Affairs.
ACCIDENTS
MilitaryTimes

These Army pilots poop in luxury at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

A group of warrant officers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, gained notoriety last week after their hangar bathroom was shared by U.S. Army WTF Moments. The 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion latrine lacks many of the amenities soldiers have come to know and love about most Army bathrooms — the familiar washed-out glow of flickering fluorescent lights; rusty, broken hand soap dispensers; suspicious puddles; and stained ceiling tiles that inspire questions that you don’t want answers to.
WASHINGTON STATE
MilitaryTimes

Navy ousts commander of Fleet Readiness Center East

The Navy has relieved the commanding officer of Fleet Readiness Center East at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, due to a “loss of confidence in his ability to command.”. Marine Corps Col. Thomas Atkinson, who took command in May 2021, was relieved Friday by Rear Adm....
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

There are more than 1.3 million active-duty military personnel serving in the U.S. armed forces. Though they have different duties, they all work to defend the United States and its interests domestically and around the world. While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Navy Times

Navy offers at least $25,000 to recruits who ship before June

The Navy is offering at least $25,000 to new recruits who enlist active duty and ship before June 30 to fill shipping gaps between now and then. The sum is part of an early shipping bonus and marks the first time the Navy has offered a minimum enlistment bonus of $25,000 for any rating, according to Cmdr. Dave Benham, spokesman for Navy Recruiting Command.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnuson Park#Navy#Diving Medicine#Army Navy Air Force#Noaa
MilitaryTimes

Here’s the new name of the US Air Force’s next-gen nuke

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force has dubbed its next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile the LGM-35A Sentinel. The official name for the United States’ next nuclear missile, which until now has been referred to as the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, was announced by the service Tuesday. The Sentinel is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
Navy Times

Navy identifies officer who died in Hawkeye crash off Virginia coast

The Navy has announced that Lt. Hyrum Hanlon died Wednesday in the crash of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye off the coast of Virginia. The service said the aircraft, assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120 out of Norfolk, crashed during routine flight operations near Wallops Island and Chincoteague, about 100 miles northeast of Norfolk, at approximately 7:30 p.m.
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Army
MilitaryTimes

Hawaii Marine dies in drowning incident

A Marine private first class stationed aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii died Sunday while swimming at North Beach, the Marine Corps said. The Marine, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at a local hospital following first responders’ unsuccessful attempts at resuscitation after finding the Marine in the water.
HAWAII STATE
MilitaryTimes

Marines eying the overlooked Individual Ready Reserve to keep talent

Sgt. Zonia Kotaro had a good first Marine Corps enlistment. She had gone off to recruit training in 2014, learned the skills of a motor transport operator, and went overseas to her first unit in Okinawa, Japan, where she stayed two years. In the final part of her tour, she...
MILITARY
Daily Montanan

Stalled legislation would strip Army of medals for its involvement in Wounded Knee

Most folks living in Montana know the name “Wounded Knee.” They may be familiar with the massacre of 250 to 300 Native Americans that were slaughtered in South Dakota in the last days of 1890. Or maybe they’re familiar with the seminal history by Dee Brown, “Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee,” an account of […] The post Stalled legislation would strip Army of medals for its involvement in Wounded Knee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Navy Times

60-year-old public school to be replaced on Marine Corps Base Hawaii

Defense officials have announced a $96 million grant to replace a 60-year-old public school on Marine Corps Base Hawaii. The grant will replace the Mokapu Elementary School, which is rated in “poor” condition on the Defense Department’s 2019 “Public Schools on Military Installations Prioritized List.” The deficiencies and capacity issues placed the school at No. 33 on that priority list of public schools operated on bases by local school districts.
HAWAII STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Marine amphibious vehicle with drones considered for future Marine recon unit

The Marine Corps is exploring a variant of the amphibious combat vehicle for its future reconnaissance battalions with an equipment package containing drones and communication systems, and has asked the vehicle’s manufacturer to study how that could be achieved. BAE Systems is conducting a concept study to explore a...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Top sailor to USS George Washington crew: at least you’re not in a foxhole

As sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier George Washington cope with three suicides among their shipmates in the past two weeks, and as the ship continues a lengthy and extended maintenance overhaul in the desolation of Newport News, Virginia--resulting at times in no power or working bathrooms for those living onboard--the Navy’s top enlisted sailor brought a blunt message during a visit Friday.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
MilitaryTimes

Famed Hawaii Marine attack squadron cases its colors

A Marine light attack helicopter squadron that has been active intermittently in worldwide conflicts since World War II cased it colors in a Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, ceremony on Friday. Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 24, known as “Scarface,” was deactivated as part of the Marine...
HAWAII STATE
Deb Henley - 505 CCW PA

Air Force leads a new era in air component training through BLUE FLAG exercises

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. -- Airmen from the 505th Combat Training Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Florida, executed exercise BLUE FLAG, which tested Pacific Air Forces’ ability to prevail in conflict against a strategic competitor as well as the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command air component’s ability to defend against escalating cyberspace attacks, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Apr. 4-8. BLUE FLAG 22-1 provided PACAF and INDOPACOM’s air component realistic, operational-level, multi-domain command and control environments specifically designed based on current global threats. While BLUE FLAG 22-1 was executed from JBPHH, additional 505th CTS members provided critical reach-back support from Hurlburt Field, Florida.
HURLBURT FIELD, FL
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy