Wisconsin State

Regulators approve 2nd phase of Alliant solar plan

 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin regulators have signed off on the second phase of Alliant Energy’s $1.5 billion solar energy plan.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported the Public Service Commission unanimously approved Alliant’s plan Thursday to buy or build six solar farms in Dane, Grant, Green, Rock and Waushara counties for $620 million. Together the plants are expected to produce 441 megawatts of electricity, enough to power about 100,000 homes.

The PSC last year approved Alliant’s plan to spend about $925 million to develop 675 megawatts of solar power spread across six other projects currently in development.

The projects are all part of Alliant’s plan to replace its coal-fired power plants in Wisconsin in the next two years. Alliant estimates the move will save ratepayers $1.52 billion to $6.15 billion over the next three-and-a-half decades.

Alliant officials want to eliminate or offset all carbon emissions by 2050.

Commissioner Ellen Nowak noted the potential for long-term savings but acknowledged the up-front costs and land use.

“The hard part is the cost comes now, early on,” she said.

