East Rutherford, NJ

Daniel Jeremiah final mock draft: Evan Neal, Garrett Wilson to the Giants

By Chris Pflum
Big Blue View
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama. The Giants could go with Kayvon Thibodeaux here, but pairing Neal with Andrew Thomas gives them a solid, young tackle duo to better protect Daniel Jones. 7 - Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State. The Giants’ WR corps is very average. Wilson reminds me...

www.bigblueview.com

The Game Haus

2022 NFL Draft Results

The 2022 NFL Draft has started. Come here to see all of the 2022 NFL Draft Picks. Here are the 2022 NFL Draft results. 9 Seattle Seahawks Charles Cross OT Mississippi State. 16 Washington Commanders Jahan Dotson WR Penn State. 17 Los Angeles Chargers Zion Johnson OG/C Boston College. 18...
Blogging The Boys

Cowboys 2022 NFL Draft: BTB staff predicts Dallas’ nine draft picks

1.24 - OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M. Analysis: This is more of a mock of how I hope the Cowboys draft rather than how I expect them to. The increasing popularity of Zion Johnson makes it less likely that he reaches 24, but with Kenyon Green similarly talented, he shouldn’t be on the board past Dallas’ pick. In the second round, they dip right back into the offensive lineman pool to take their favorite offensive tackle, allowing him to develop until he can replace Terence Steele or fill in if Tyron Smith gets injured. Across the next two rounds, they address holes on the defense with players that might slip in the draft because of technique or combine concerns, but both Asamoah and Farrell were incredibly productive in college. From there, they look to fill what might become future needs such as HB and TE, while adding a WR with upside like Thornton. They finish out the draft by taking another shot on a late-round flyer at LB, and snagging a kicker they like with their final pick.
Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
Big Blue View

Giants draft picks 2022: New York selects OT Evan Neal at No. 7

With their second overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, No. 7 overall, the New York Giants on Thursday selected Alabama offense tackle Evan Neal. The 6’7½, 337-pound Neal should be a plug-and-play starter at right tackle for the Giants. He joins Andrew Thomas, the Giants’ No. 4 overall pick in 2020, as young bookend tackles for their revamped offensive line.
Big Blue View

Mt final mock for this offseason

(Accepted a major Trade up with Pittsburgh and they took Willis at 5,got a 3rd for Bradberry. Neal and Icky were gone..get the best pass protector in this class...not a bad thing as it's a passing league and we probably will be trying to get something going there. 20: R1...
Big Blue View

Yes. Great First Round!

Yes! Kay on bringing the heat and Evan Neal crushing guys at right tackle! We’ll done Joe Schoen! Let’s go Giants Coaches! Coach them up!
Big Blue View

Unpacking ESPN's Ten-Year Draft Rankings

Or I tried to, then surrendered. A decade is a long time in the NFL. Only ten teams are substantially the same in the front office while as many have undergone three wholesale changes. Second point; a sketchy metric, CAVOE (Career AV Over Expected) assigns every draft slot an expectation,...
Big Blue View

Pounding The Table for......

So I am sitting here, two hours before the start of Day 3 , and I am envisioning improving the roster of my beloved Giants roster by taking prospects that can fill the roster. And as I sit here, I am wondering........... which would make you happier.......... sitting here with Thibodeaux and Neal, and the following:
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

NFL Draft: Bears go for defensive backs, receiver

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Bears addressed their defensive backfield with their first picks in the NFL Draft Friday night. Then they got some help for Justin Fields. With their two second-round picks the Bears selected Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brister. Gordon was named first team PAC-12 last season. Gordon is […]
Big Blue View

Report: Giants picking up Dexter Lawrence’s fifth-year option, but not Daniel Jones’

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the New York Giants are exercising their fifth year option on defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II. Lawrence’s fifth year option is roughly $10.7 million, fully guaranteed, and will tie Lawrence to the Giants through the 2023 season. Lawrence has flashed in his first three years with the Giants and he will have two seasons to develop under Wink Martindale.
Big Blue View

Nakobe Dean (Move Up)

Watched a lot of college football as a Giants Fan we need talent, and one thing we need is a LB not a Blake fan believes he is a stop gap, we need a game changing LB, I think Dean could be a difference maker on our second level being able to blitz and cover. Could you imaging Wink calling blitz with AZ, Dean and Tibs attacking the qb.
