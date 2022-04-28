ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lawyers make closing arguments in Brian Sluss murder trial

WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawyers make closing arguments in Brian Sluss murder trial. On Thursday, Brian Sluss'...

www.wral.com

KAAL-TV

Derek Chauvin seeks new trial in murder of George Floyd

(ABC 6 News) - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has filed an appeal according to court documents. According to ABC News, attorneys for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in a court filing Monday asked an appeals court to overturn his conviction in the killing of George Floyd. Chauvin's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Virginia Man Indicted For Murder Of Girlfriend Who Went Missing In 2012

A Virginia man currently serving time in a state prison has been indicted on murder charges related to the disappearance of his girlfriend, who vanished a decade ago. Paul Reivens “Scooter” Jordan II, 49, was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday in the 2012 death of Heather Hodges, according to court filings obtained by Oxygen.com. Hodges body has yet to be recovered by investigators.
ROANOKE, VA
WRBL News 3

Undocumented immigrant enters guilty plea for conspiring whistleblower’s murder, halts trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRBL) – An undocumented immigrant charged with conspiring a whistleblower’s murder who exposed his multimillion-dollar scheme to employ undocumented workers fraudulently; entered a guilty plea halting his trial. Higinio Perez-Bravo, 52, of Savannah, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, ending his trial as it entered the third day, according to U.S. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Entire panel of jurors released when 8 distraught people balk at deciding fate of confessed Parkland killer

A judge dismissed an entire panel of 60 jurors Monday afternoon after too many became visibly upset at the prospect of deciding the fate of the Parkland mass shooter. The emotional moment was the most challenging part of a day that otherwise went smoothly, but it served as a reminder of the passionate currents running through the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who is facing the death ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Independent

Deputies protect school killer after potential juror threat

Deputies protecting Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz had to pull him aside and surround him Tuesday after a member of a jury pool mouthed possible threats toward him and caused others to become “excited," leading them to fear a potential brawl, officials said. A 70-member pool of potential jurors was filing into the courtroom and taking their seats when one of the first to enter, a man in his 30s, began “mouthing expletives” toward Cruz, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said. Cruz, 23, is facing a possible death sentence for murdering 17 at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

Texas jury delivers guilty verdict for a man accused of killing a 7-year-old

Texas jury delivers guilty verdict for a man accused of killing a 7-year-old A Texas mother is breathing a sigh of relief after a jury delivered a guilty verdict for the man convicted of killing her daughter. 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes lost her life to a drive-by shooting 3 years ago. Brooke Taylor reports on all the twists and turns the case took to land on Friday's verdict.
TEXAS STATE

