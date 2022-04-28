Prescription Drug Take Back Day Set For April 30 In Ocean County

File Photo

OCEAN COUTNY – Help save a life with cleaning out your medicine cabinet by participating in the 22nd Annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 30.

Join the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office as they participate in the initiative and encourage residents to discard their potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Since 2010, the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has been held bi-annually and has collected 15.2 million pounds of medication.

On October 21, 2021, the public turned in 744,082 pounds of medication to the Drug Enforcement Administration and its 4,276 community partners, at 4,982 collection sites nationwide.

“Take Back Day is an effective tool in reducing the availability of unused medication and prescription drugs. I encourage all of our residents to take advantage of this opportunity to turn these items over to law enforcement,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

A drop off site will be located in front of the Ocean County Justice Complex, located at 120 Hooper Avenue in Toms River, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 30. Individuals can dispose of tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Vaping devices will be accepted but the lithium batteries must be removed. Liquids, syringes and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

More information on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and other collection sites may be found at: bit.ly/2021collectionsites.