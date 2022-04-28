ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

College swimmer Devin Bateman partially paralyzed in diving accident

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BM11R_0fN69VRt00

A swimmer at a Virginia college is partially paralyzed after a tragic accident while vacationing in Alabama, shocked relatives said.

Devin Bateman, an 18-year-old freshman swimmer at Washington and Lee University , was just starting his spring break trip on Easter Sunday when he decided to go for a swim in waters off Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Bateman “hit his head” upon diving into the water and “could not move” afterward, according to an online fundraiser set up by a family friend for the teen’s mother, Celeste Bateman.

Devin was airlifted to a hospital in Pensacola, Florida, where he underwent emergency surgery on his C5 vertebrae. He was later diagnosed with a spinal cord injury and currently “does not have the use of his legs,” according to the fundraiser, which had generated more than $190,000 as of Thursday.

Bateman, a native of Fredericksburg, Virginia, is now being treated at a spinal rehabilitation center in Atlanta, where he’ll spend 7 to 8 weeks before returning home.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=362Ba5_0fN69VRt00 Paralyzed men begin walking again after spinal cord implant: study

“Devin Bateman is a loving son, a wonderful brother, a true friend and a loyal teammate,” according to the fundraiser. “He is an amazing young man and loved by many.”

Bateman’s father, meanwhile, said he was blown away by the outpouring of support by more than 1,600 donors, including three who committed $5,000 apiece.

“It’s definitely going to be able to help with everything that he’s going to need to be able to stay on track and just be able to focus on being able to walk again,” Donald Bateman told WALA . “Initially, he wasn’t able to move anything, but now his upper portion is actually getting signals and we’re taking every little win as a victory.”

Despite the long road of recovery ahead, Bateman said he expects his son to be back on his feet once again.

“For somebody who’s actually been swimming since 9 years old you would never think that he’d be in the position that he’s in,” Donald Bateman said. “He has such a strong work ethic that there’s no doubt in my mind that he’s going to do everything in his power to be able to get up and walk.”

A message seeking additional comment from Washington and Lee University was not immediately returned Thursday.

Comments / 7

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Gulf Shores, AL
Accidents
Gulf Shores, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
Distractify

What Happened to Sam Bruce? He Had a Fatal Accident

Our hearts go out to retired NFL player Isaac Bruce and the rest of the Bruce family. Isaac's 24-year-old nephew, Sam Bruce, was in a fatal car crash at 8:23 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. A mightily talented football player, Sam signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 2018 after leaving the program at the University of Miami. He also played for Southeastern University. What happened to Sam Bruce?
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#Virginia College#Swimmer#Swimming#Accident
The Spun

Sheriff Reveals Likely Cause Of Death For Lauren Bernett

On Tuesday, the sports world learned that Lauren Bernett, a catcher for the James Madison softball team, passed away. The following day, her death was classified as an apparent suicide. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson announced on Wednesday that an investigation into Bernett’s death is ongoing. “The official report...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
BBC

Boy, 2, named as Lawson Bond after fatal dog attack

A two-year-old boy who died following a dog attack at his home has been named as Lawson Bond. He suffered a cardiac arrest and died at Birmingham Children's Hospital on 30 March, two days after the incident in Egdon, Worcestershire. Three rottweilers were taken away and put down. No arrests...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Two months with no answers in the February roadside shooting of Jared Bridegan in Jacksonville Beach, Florida

Kirsten Bridegan knew something was wrong as she waited for her husband, Jared, to come home. It was getting late and Jared wasn’t answering his phone. He was driving home to St. Augustine from Jacksonville Beach where he’d just dropped off his 9-year-old twins, a boy and girl from a previous marriage, at their mother’s house. In the backseat of Jared’s SUV was his and Kirsten’s 2-year-old daughter, Bexley. Kirsten was home with their 6-month-old daughter, London.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
The Independent

Attorney Ben Crump likens footage of teen’s fatal plunge at Florida theme park to George Floyd video

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has compared footage of a Black teen’s fatal plunge from a Florida amusement park ride to video of George Floyd’s death.Mr Crump, who represented Floyd’s family after he was killed by police in 2020, is now representing the father of Tyre Sampson, who died last month when he fell from the FreeFall drop tower at ICON Park in Orlando.Horrifying video captured the moment Tyre, 14, was ejected from the ride as it dropped 400 feet at speeds of up to 75mph."Other than George Floyd’s tragic torture video, I think this is the worst tragedy captured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Thrillist

Sleep on Your Own Under-the-Radar Island Off the Coast of Florida

If you’ve thought about lounging—perhaps even sleeping—on some warm weather sands anywhere in Florida of late, you might have noticed open spaces are about as scarce as a helmet at Daytona Beach Bike Week. But there’s one singularly awesome spot most visitors overlook where you can day...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy