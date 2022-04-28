'It's very upsetting': People are abandoning their dogs at San Antonio bar, Hops & Hounds

Hops & Hounds has been dealing with pet owners leaving their dogs at the bar and not returning for them. (Marco Garza)

In the past two years since opening, Hops & Hounds, a massive pet-friendly San Antonio bar on the Northeast Side, has been dealing with a growing trend of people leaving their dogs and not coming back for them. It's occurred three times, with the latest instance happening in April.

Alannah Tellez, the general manager for Hops & Hounds , told MySA that two dogs, a male and a female believed to be around 2 to 3 years old, were left at her workplace on April 16. Tellez said they think they came together as the dogs knew each other. The pets were malnourished and the female looked like she recently had babies, Tellez said.

In these cases with abandoned dogs, Tellez said they wait for a while to see if the owners will return and send a call out message on social media. However, if the owners don't return, customers or employees will take in the dogs and adopt them. Joshua Giles, who also works for the owners who manage Hops & Hounds and Burleson Yard Beer Garden, said he adopted a purebred German Shepherd that was abandoned a year and a half ago.

In the latest case, two dogs were left at the pet-friendly bar on the Northeast side on April 16. (Hops & Hounds)

"I ended up tracking down the owner but I'm positive it was intentional, and he never got back to me," Giles said. "I still have that dog, but I can't adopt them all."

Shortly after the German Shepherd incident, Giles added that the same thing happened at Burleson, another pet-friendly bar in the downtown area. Thankfully, they found a home for them as well.

For the latest dogs, a customer fostered them for a while before Hops & Hounds found placement at a rescue center called Charming Pet Rescue. It was the first time they had to put the dogs into a rescue center, Tellez noted.

"It's very upsetting," Giles said. "It doesn't seem to be a trend where people forget them because if they did, they would come back for them, and they aren't. It doesn't make any sense to me."

Tellez said she hears how people are saying, "Well, at least they are not leaving them on the side of the road." While she believes it's better than dropping them off in the middle of nowhere, she said it's still animal abandonment.

"It's not right at all," she said. "This is the third time it's happened, and it's really sad every single time."

