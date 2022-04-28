In a first for Wichita, Chipotle will retrofit an older restaurant, add a drive-up window

If you need a burrito on the go and you’re a fan of Chipotle , nothing beats the modern invention known as The Chipotlane.

But the cleverly-titled drive-up window has so far in Wichita only been an option at new Chipotle restaurants built since 2019. That includes the new restaurants at 2121 N. Amidon , at 2608 N. Greenwich Court and at 2349 S. Seneca .

Now, though, Chiptole is ready to retrofit one of its older Wichita restaurants and add a Chipotlane, which allows people who ordered their food online or over their mobile apps in advance to pick it up without getting out of the car.

Newer Chipotle restaurants feature “Chipotlanes,” which are pickup windows where people who ordered in advance can get their food without leaving the car. Chipotle

A spokesman for Chipotle confirms that the restaurant at 3015 N. Rock Road will be getting a Chipotlane sometime this summer. Construction hasn’t started yet, but Tyler Benson, the chain’s manager of external communications, said to check back in early July for more details.

He didn’t say which part of the building would be retrofitted with the pick-up window, but the only options appear to be either the north-facing or west-facing sides. He also did not say whether Chiptole plans to add any other drive-up windows to its existing restaurants.

The North Rock Road Chipotle opened in 2004 in a former Boston Market building and was the city’s third Chipotle restaurant, following 515 N. Hillside and 2241 N. Maize Road.

Wichita now has eight Chipotles.