ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingdon County, PA

Communication device helps give Huntingdon County girl a voice

By Maggie Smolka
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

HUNTINGDON, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — We use words every day. While cooking dinner, reading books and to talk to our family and friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jklbM_0fN6478D00
The Young family makes pizza in their kitchen

However, what if you were not able to express yourself? For children who are non-verbal it’s frustrating for not only them, but their loved ones.

Just ask Anita and Matt Young from Huntingdon County.

“You never knew what she wanted,” Matt, referring to his daughter, Mia, said. “There were days where there were a lot of fits. It was one of the most frustrating things you are ever going to do because you can’t help her.”

Mia, who has autism, was non-verbal for the first couple years of her life.

She wasn’t able to communicate her wants and needs until she started using a communication device in school. It helped her to formulate phrases and expressions.

“Finally being able to have her even at first through a device tell us what she needed or how we could help her was amazing,” Matt explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09SWqO_0fN6478D00
Anita, Matt and Mia looking at the communication device

Thanks to Variety’s My Voice Program , which has a mission to provide a communication device to eligible children living with a communication disorder, the Young family gets one for home. Soon, just before Mia turns 4, words start flowing.

“It gives you the opportunity to see who your child really is,” Anita explained. “The humor about them, the silliness. Those are memories as a family you make and I think that is impactful.”

Charlie LaVallee is the CEO of Variety the Children’s Charity . A success story like Mia shows him the importance of fighting for children to have a voice at all times.

“It is not enough to have it at school,” LaVallee said. “We have the chance to use technology to really help our kids grow at a faster pace and assimilate like Mia, who is now speaking.”

LaVallee is making it his mission to get these devices in the hands of anyone who needs one.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scrvb_0fN6478D00
The Young family and LaVallee listen to Mia read a book

“I think if we look at her and we think of all the other kids like her, how can we not do this,” LaVallee asked. “How can we put this on the back burner? Let us not wait until they are 16. Let us start now when they are 3, 4 and 5.”

Mia, who is now 7-years-old, barely uses the device anymore. Instead, she uses her own voice.

“She can play with her brother, she can interact with her family, she interacts with her friends, her grandparents,” Matt said. “That is a goal we always had and now it’s coming true.”

Communication is fundamental to a full life and the Young family hopes their story reaches other families so every child can find their voice.

“Charlie has the right resources,” Anita said. “Let us get it to the right people. Let us get the word out. Let us have families know about this.”

If you know someone or an organization that’s making it matter in our community, send an email to msmolka@wtajtv.com or reach out on Facebook .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Centre County school for students with autism moving locations

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County school servicing students with autism is moving locations. Soaring Heights School will move to a new 12,000 square-foot building. The new school will create double the amount of space for students. New features will include classroom expansions, a locker room and specialized rooms for speech therapy. “We’re […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Scratch N Dent yard sale happening this weekend

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Looking for a great deal? The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District is hosting a Scratch N Dent yard sale this weekend. The Scratch N Dent Yard sale with run Saturday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until items are gone. The sale is taking place at the Philipsburg-Osceola […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Woman charged with stealing over $6K from Weis Markets

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union woman was charged with theft after police say she stole $6,700 from a Weis Markets in Huntingdon County. Michelle Brown, 48, was working as a book keeper for the retailer when she was found to have taken the money over two months from Feb. 20 to April […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man and woman facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty on farm; Animals standing in two feet of poop

(WTRF) A man and woman in Pennsylvania are facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty and neglect for animals found on a farm. Kelly Gebhardt and  Donald Podczerwinski of Allegheny County, are facing the charges after a humane animal rescue of Pittsburgh officer noticed from a distance that horses on the farm seemed malnourished and could see the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntingdon County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Anita, PA
County
Huntingdon County, PA
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WTAJ

State Police locate Somerset County woman who was missing

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have located a Somerset County woman that was reported missing. Mary Letosky, 78, was reported missing after being last seen in the area of Hill Street, Shade Township on April 22. PSP thanked the public for their help on social media after locating Letosky. At this hour, State […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Young
WTAJ

Death of 2-year-old in Somerset County under investigation

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police and the coroner’s office are investigating the death of a two-year-old in Somerset County. Details are limited but police reported the toddler died around 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, April 17 at a home on Stoy Road in Milford Township. Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank told WTAJ that […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police search for Jefferson County gas thief

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are on the hunt for a gas thief(s) they say drilled a hole in a company work truck and stole the gas in the middle of the night. According to state police, Creo Green Energy LLC in McCalmont Township called about the theft happening overnight April 23 into […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communication
WTAJ

Drunk man accused of breaking woman’s nose at local bar

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after allegedly turning violent at a Reynoldsville bar, leading to a woman suffering a broken nose and cheekbone. Shawn Harvey, 27, of DuBois, Is facing charges after the woman he’s accused of hitting went to state police in DuBois. According to the woman, they […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Man charged with raping unconscious woman at UPJ in 2013

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Missouri man faces felony charges for allegedly drugging and raping a woman at the University of Pittsburgh’s Johnstown (UPJ) campus in 2013. The investigation was launched in January 2021 after the woman came forward and told university police that 30-year-old Cliff C. Maloney Jr., who was 22 at the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

1 flown to hospital, pronounced dead after Centre County crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte woman was pronounced dead Friday afternoon after being flown from a crash scene for her injuries. Sherry Thompson, 47, was reportedly driving in her Dodge Dakota on Nittany Valley Drive (Route 64) when the car in front of her began to slow down to make a left turn […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Claysburg Man found passed out at Burger King with meth

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Claysburg man is behind bars after he was found passed out at a Burger King with meth, police said. Roaring Spring Police Department found Garrett Weyandt, 38, passed out in his tan Chevy Suburban at the Spring Plaza Burger King in Roaring Spring borough around 11 p.m on Tuesday, according […]
CLAYSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Autism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians who make under $80,000. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Altoona woman jailed for alleged assault

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting someone in her home, leading the victim to barricade themselves in a bedroom with two kids. Colleen Michelle Quigley, 42, was screaming at two kids, one of which is 2 years old, when the victim came downstairs to confront her on […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Wanted man found with meth inside van during PFA violation

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man is facing drug charges after state police caught him with a significant amount of meth during a PFA violation. Nathan Folmar, 41, was found laying on a bed inside his 1993 Chevrolet van that was parked outside of a woman’s home along Meyers Road in Graham Township. […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

4-year-old thrown from car, taken to UPMC Altoona

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child was rushed to UPMC Altoona after a single-vehicle crash into a ditch saw her being thrown from the Kia she was a passenger in. The crash happened on March 16 along Deveaux Street (Route 4004) in Carrolltown Borough when the driver was reportedly driving too fast for the […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy