Springfield police locate two missing teenagers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Springfield police have located two teenagers that ran away Wednesday.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, 14-year-old Xander Nunez-Colon and 13-year-old Jaylani Dechert ran away from school on State Street. Police were called around 4:15 p.m. after both teenagers didn’t return home.

Xander is described as 5’5″ tall, weighs 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a black denim jacket, black pants and black shoes. Jaylani is described as 5’4″ tall, weighs 105 pounds, purple hair and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, khaki pants, an adidas backpack and could be in need of her asthma medication.

Xander Nunez-Colon (Credit: Springfield Police)

Jaylani Dechert (Credit: Springfield Police)

Hours after the police department made the post on social media, Walsh said both teenagers were located.

