Athens, GA

$5K reward for information on man caught kicking, dragging dog on surveillance video

WXIA 11 Alive
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Ga. — Thousands of dollars in reward money is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who was caught on camera dragging, kicking, and beating a dog in Athens. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is offering the $5,000 reward after...

www.11alive.com

