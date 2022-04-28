High school student struck, killed by Amtrak train on NW Side

CHICAGO — A high school student was struck and killed by an Amtrak train on the city’s Northwest Side Thursday morning, according to officials.

Officials said an Amtrak Hiawatha train struck the student at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning close to the Healy stop near the intersection of Fullerton Avenue and Pulaski Road.

Fire officials confirmed the person struck was a high school student whose age and gender remains unknown.

Amtrak officials said approximately 100 passengers were transferred to a different train while the incident is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.