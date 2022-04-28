ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle opens on how she fell in love with tennis

By DZEVAD MESIC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Morgan Riddle admitted she barely knew anything about tennis before becoming Taylor Fritz's girlfriend but now she is absolutely in love with the sport. Riddle and Fritz have been dating for a while now and Riddle often posts snippets of her tour trips on social media. Riddle has a...

ComicBook

Former WWE Star Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman Get Engaged

Former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman (real name Joseanne Offerman) announced on Thursday that she and former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) are officially engaged. While posting photos of the engagement ring, she wrote, "A million times YES! 😍😭 I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we're already married 😜) Here's to forever." The pair have been dating for several years and have two children — a son name Knash (born in May 2019) and a daughter named Hyrie (May 2020).
WWE
SheKnows

Wayne Gretzky's Daughter Paulina Is a Bridal Dream in These Sparkly & Silky Looks From Her Wedding

Click here to read the full article. After an almost nine-year engagement, Paulina Gretzky married her longtime fiancé, pro golfer Dustin Johnson. The dreamy event was held at Blackberry Farm, an elite Tennessee venue that is three hours outside of Nashville. Let’s talk about the gorgeous dresses Paulina wore — and yes, she was a Vera Wang bride. (See the photos HERE.)The first look featured a sheer couture gown that was bedazzled with sparkles and beading all the way down the fabric as it cinched at her waist with a bodysuit underneath. The second look was a classic silk gown with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
Page Six

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 17, makes runway debut

Michael Strahan’s 17-year-old daughter is officially a model. Isabella Strahan made her runway debut at the Sherri Hill fashion show over the weekend, and the “Good Morning America” co-host showered her with praise on Instagram Tuesday. “Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tiger Woods actually met rumoured fiancée Erica Herman years ago – inside relationship

Golf legend Tiger Woods, 46, has returned to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club just over one year after he was involved in a horror car crash. As well as his two children Sam, 14, and Charlie, 13, the 15-time major champion's girlfriend of five years Erica Herman is likely rooting for his success. But who is Erica and how did they meet? Here's everything we know about Tiger's current partner and his dating history…
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Look: Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky Share Wedding Photos

Pro golfer Dustin Johnson is officially married to Paulina Gretzky. The two tied the knot on Saturday after being engaged for eight years. A couple of photos have surfaced from the wedding, which you can see right here:. The ceremony took place down at Tennessee’s Blackberry Farm, which is a...
RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Does Date Night in a "Fiery" Red $40 Corset

Simone Biles is continuing her high fashion streak as her wedding to Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens quickly approaches. The Olympic champion, who has already secured her wedding dresses at Galia Lahav, stepped out for date night with Owens sporting a casual-but-chic look. Biles's outfit centered on a red strapless corset from White Fox Boutique, which currently retails for $40. She then opted for a pair of acid-wash skinny jeans and Bottega Veneta's red stretch sandals that come in a square-toe silhouette and have a 3.5-inch high heel. To round out her Bottega moment, Biles carried the brand's chain cassette leather padded bag in the same fiery colorway. Adding to the hardware was Biles's silver jewelry, including a stack of bracelets, hoop earrings, and two treasures that symbolize her love for Owens: her oval-shaped diamond engagement ring and a necklace with a cursive "J" pendant.
HOUSTON, TX
deseret.com

The latest ‘Jeopardy!’ episode had a rare ending

The latest “Jeopardy!” episode had an unusual ending — one that host Ken Jennings didn’t want fans to miss. “There’s a real @Jeopardy rarity on the show tonight,” Jennings tweeted early Wednesday night as a heads up. “Plan your evening accordingly!”. And Wednesday’s...
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Take Daughter Willa, 1, To Outdoor Food Market: Photos

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are clearly head over heels for their baby girl Willa! The couple looked every inch the doting parents as they stepped out with their one-year-old daughter in Los Angeles on Saturday (April 23). The 25-year-old actress, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, held onto a pink blanket while Joe pushed their baby girl in a stroller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth unveils glamorous transformation as she shares exciting news

Ali Wentworth has been inundated with compliments after unveiling her glamorous makeover in her latest video online. The Go Ask Ali podcast star took to Instagram to share an update on her new book, Ali's Well That Ends Well, but fans were distracted by her appearance. The mom-of-two looked incredibly...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne amuses fans with latest post - and we can relate!

Sharon Osbourne has shared the most adorable video - and we can definitely relate to it! The clip, from The Secret Life of Kids, shows a toddler seeing that there are several puppies to play with. The supporting caption reads: "Actual footage of me every time I see a dog."
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac’s Masters Towel Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac is ready for The Masters. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality unveiled her 2022 Masters towel on social media on Tuesday morning. Spiranac, who played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has since become a sports media personality. Tuesday morning, Spiranac unveiled...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Spotted On Date With Husband In Rare Photos

Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her love for her husband Dr. Brad Allen! The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked chic and stunning while stepping out for a lunch date in Montecito over the weekend, spotted buying a sweet card for her man in photos you can see here. Jaclyn, known as one of the original Angels from the hit show from the ’70s, wore a gorgeous black-and-white-striped long sleeve top, pairing the look with skinny jeans and a beige and brown Hermès Birkin bag.
MONTECITO, CA
stillrealtous.com

Triple H Was Furious With Two Former WWE Stars After They Went Off Script

They say that anything can happen when you watch WWE programming which means that you never know what a WWE Superstar might do or say on live TV. During a promo at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in 2016 Big Cass quoted Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” and Enzo Amore also quoted “Juicy” by Notorious B.I.G. Big Cass, now known as W. Morrissey, explained during an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette that Triple H was not happy when they got backstage.
WWE
Essence

Simone Biles Shows Off Her Second Engagement Ring

Superstar gymnast Simone Biles gets a decoy engagement ring to protect the original. Bride-to-be Simone Biles is seemingly still on cloud nine after getting engaged to NFL player Jonathan Owens on Feb 15. We are still unclear about when exactly the two plan to make it official and jump the broom, but the superstar gymnast wants to make sure her ring stays in tip-top shape.
NFL
