Does your wife's phone have the same problem? Are your neighbors also on Verizon? Is your wife's phone also capable of 5g? You may want to contact Verizon. I'm speculating here, but I wonder if it could be that your phone is spending time looking for a 5g signal before giving up and settling on the 4g. In the past, phones had a setting to change your signal to only look for a 3g signal instead of a 4g signal. I'm not sure if there is a way to do the same with 5g phones but it's worth trying if possible. Maybe someone else can chime in or have better ideas.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO