Tampa, FL

Man running on highway bites deputy who tried to stop him

News4Jax.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. – A man who was running through traffic on a busy Tampa street bit a sheriff’s deputy who tried to restrain him early Thursday, officials said. Drivers on Causeway Boulevard called 911 around 12:30 a.m. Thursday to report that...

