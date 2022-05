Settling on storage size is always a challenge when shopping for a new smartphone, but this Samsung promo takes all the difficulty out of the equation. Right now, you can buy any S22 phone and get a free memory upgrade, no strings attached. That means you can buy a 512GB device for the price of the 256GB version, and a 256GB phone for the price of 128GB.

