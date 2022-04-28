ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Port Orange council looks at a lot of upgrades

By Charles Guarria cguarria@hometownnewsmediagroup.com
hometownnewsvolusia.com
 2 days ago

Spring is a time of change and renewal. If the April 19 Port Orange City Council meeting is any indication, the city is not missing the moment. One new recreation center is being built while another is contemplated. ArtHaus is moving to City Center. How about changing 5K runs by taking...

www.hometownnewsvolusia.com

Comments / 0

Villages Daily Sun

More tourists flock to The Villages, Tri-County

The nation’s fastest growing metropolitan area is seeing tourism grow with it. Indicators such as increased guest passes issued by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department and counties collecting record tourist taxes highlight how The Villages and surrounding areas are becoming more popular with out-of-state tourists. The Villages is already an established tourism destination, offering popular events that draw large crowds such as The Villages Balloon Festival at The Villages Polo Club. But the destinations surrounding The Villages also are drawing tourist visits. “Tourism is on the rebound due to a lot of pent-up demand, and ‘revenge travel’ is a trend,” said Kathy Pagan, interim director of the Office of Visit Lake. “Many travelers had to forego vacation trips the last two years, so they are determined they will travel this year to make up for that loss.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Renovated home is on the Tomoka River

This open-and-bright renovated home is nestled on a scenic lot on the banks of the Tomoka River in the Twin Rivers community. In addition to a private-entry in-law suite, it features luxurious plank tile throughout and a remodeled kitchen of your dreams, with beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, aqua subway-tile backsplash and a large center island. French doors off the living room lead to a climate-controlled Florida room that overlooks the over 1,000-square-foot refurbished and sealed deck. In addition to all the bathrooms being remodeled with new tile, tub, vanities and showers, some of the other recent updates include a floating dock, electric breaker box and attic wiring, sprinkler system and landscaping, custom sliding doors, window coverings, all new lighting and ceiling fans, roof, water heater, sprinkler system and landscaping. Close to shopping, Interstate 95 and the beach, it is a short boat ride to the Intracoastal Waterway.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Enjoy this beautiful, clean unit in Daytona Beach Resort

The view will draw you in and all the amenities will make you want to stay in this unit at Daytona Beach Resort and Conference Center. This unit faces northeast, delivering wonderful views of the ocean and city. Updated with luxury vinyl flooring and two queen beds, it includes a full-size kitchen with a microwave and cooktop. Enjoy resort-style living with an array of amenities, including an outdoor pool, kiddie pool, indoor heated pool, a Jacuzzi, outside tiki bar, an on-site restaurant, fitness center and a new arcade. Known as a premier vacation destination, Daytona Beach Resort is a great place for an investment property.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

