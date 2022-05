Every spring around Yom Hashoah — a day of remembrance for the estimated 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust — Israeli art entrepreneur Sarah Peguine turns to social media to share a photograph from her late grandfather’s childhood in Belgium that hangs prominently on her wall year-round. It’s a portrait of her grandfather with his parents and two sisters at his bar mitzvah — a celebration of his coming of age at 13, per Jewish tradition. And it’s the year before World War II began.

