ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Playing chicken? Wild turkey attacks people using park trail

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UfJxQ_0fN5zvof00

A wild turkey in Washington, D.C. is running “afowl” with visitors to a park trail in what could be an extreme game of playing chicken.

People using the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail are getting attacked by a wild turkey.

“[I was] just riding along the path, this gigantic turkey just kind of, like, jumps up towards my face ... almost claws me in the face. So, kind of knocked me off my bike, and then it proceeded to chase me around for, like, five minutes,” DeDe Folarian told WRC after he was attacked recently.

Folarian said he was not the lone turkey target.

The bird attacked a woman who tried to fight it off with her bicycle.

Eventually, he thought better of recording the angry bird. He said he put down his phone and picked up a stick and “started whacking the bird twice.”

The bird ended up running under a bush.

Jogger Everett Alvarez had his own close encounter with the fed-up fowl.

“He attacked me. And I run faster and he follows me,” Alvarez told WJLA.

Lucinda Fleeson was not able to flee from her bird blitz.

“I tried to get around him and he lunged at me, so I turned around to run and he lunged again and pecked me on my butt!” Fleeson told WJLA.

Dan Rauch, a biologist with the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment. said there are at least a hundred turkeys in the district.

He believes this one is the same bird that has been reported multiple times in the area, even as far as Maryland.

Rauch said the DOEE has tried to catch it and send it to a wildlife sanctuary, to no avial.

“I’ve been out there looking for it and I’ve been out there using different turkey calls, calls with males or females, trying to attract it in in order to catch that bird,” Rauch told WRC. “This is a male so it’s a pretty large turkey and when people see it, it will drop its wings, it will pop off to display.”

Apparently, it is turkey breeding season and the aggression the male turkey is showing is related to territorial behavior, WUSA reported.

The Prince George’s County Parks and Recreation Department has installed signs warning people to stay away from the “aggressive turkey.”

But Victor Davis, who works for parks and rec, told WJLA, “I mean some people don’t listen. They try to go up to it and take pictures stuff like that.” While they’re getting photos, the bird uses that moment as its chance to attack.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
106.9 KROC

Have You Ever Seen this Creature Roaming Rochester Streets?

I like to think I'm pretty well-versed in the animals and plants that you can find around Minnesota. I went to a high school my junior and senior year that focused a lot on that kind of stuff. And yet I was still shocked when my husband sent me the picture above the other day from outside our Rochester apartment.
ROCHESTER, MN
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Washington, DC
Pets & Animals
State
Washington State
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
country1037fm.com

Guess What Killed Dead Man Found In House Full Of Snakes?

“It’s not clear how the man died…natural causes or if a snake was involved.” That’s a quote from the news report below about a man found dead in a Maryland house almost three months ago. From the road it’s the kind of house you’d drive by and never even notice. However, on the inside? Well, there were 124 venomous and non-venomous snakes. Among the venomous? cobras, rattlesnakes, and black mambas. You know, the holy trinity of reptiles that love to be cuddled <g>.
MARYLAND STATE
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Davis
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Turkey Have Discovered The Largest Underground City In The World

The 49 rooms unearthed in the subterranean city of Matiate make up only three percent of its estimated total area. The Turkish town of Midyat has such a rich history that it practically serves as an open-air museum. Now, archaeologists have discovered a completely different history hidden beneath the foundations of the ancient town — the world’s largest underground city.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Turkey#Trail#Parks And Recreation#Wrc#Wjla#Doee
10NEWS

Seattle woman dies snorkeling in Florida's Dry Tortugas

MONROE COUNTY, Fla — A 74-year-old woman died while snorkeling in the Dry Tortugas National Park, which is in the Gulf of Mexico west of Key West, Florida. Carol Murrell Maillet of Seattle, Washington, was snorkeling along the fort wall by the beach on Thursday afternoon when family members heard her screaming, Monroe County Sheriff's officials said.
KEY WEST, FL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Weird Looking Animal Caught On Camera In New York

Anytime you are taking a walk around the neighborhood you just never know what you will see. This morning while on my walk around my neighborhood I saw something that I never have seen before. Mind you that I grew up here in New York, lived in West Seneca, New York through the 80s and 90s and we even had plenty of open fields in our backyard and I have never seen something like this before.
WEST SENECA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Hundreds of dogs found starved to death in Ukrainian shelter taken by Russian troops

More than 300 dogs reportedly died at a single animal shelter in Ukraine’s Borodyanka after remaining locked in their cages since the Russian invasion began on 24 February.Charity organisation UAnimals said 485 dogs had been locked in their cages until 1 April because volunteers could not return to the shelter due to the ongoing fighting.When the volunteers finally managed to return to the shelter on 1 April, they found just 150 of the 485 dogs alive, while the remaining had died, reported CBS News.Oleksandra Matviichuk, lawyer and head of Ukraine nonprofit Centre for Civil Liberties, tweeted a video in...
ANIMALS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
92K+
Followers
102K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy